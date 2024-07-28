Jokic shines, but Team USA rolls to victory in Olympic basketball

Nikola Jokic did his part. His teammates did not, however.

The Nuggets center had 20 points, eight assists and five rebounds in Serbia’s Olympic opener. But it wasn’t enough, as the United States rolled to a 110-84 victory.

When Jokic was on the floor, his team had a chance. In his 31 minutes, Serbia played the U.S. even. During that time, the game was 81-81.

When the big man wasn’t on the court, however, things unraveled. Jokic sat for just nine minutes, but his team was outscored by 26 points during that stretch. They scored just three points when the center was resting.

The game also featured a much-anticipated matchup between Jokic and Joel Embiid. The big men have combined to win the last four Most Valuable Player awards, developing a rivalry along the way.

On the Olympic stage, however, Jokic was the far superior player. Embiid finished the game with just four points and two rebounds.

Jokic vs. Embiid not going well for Embiid pic.twitter.com/WCyMxJfuf1 — Kevin O’Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 28, 2024

The U.S. plays South Sudan next, tipping off on Wednesday. Serbia plays Puerto Rico on the same day.

