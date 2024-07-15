Peyton Watson giving away free tickets for movie Jokic advertised

Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson is good friends with superstar Nikola Jokic.

The two have appeared in some hilarious hotel commercials together, and Watson and Jokic have a fun relationship. Even though Watson is a bench player who sometimes doesn’t even see the floor, he and the Serbian sensation are tight.

So when Watson announced he was giving away 135 free movie tickets on Monday, it’s no surprise those are to see “Despicable Me 4” this coming Sunday. Jokic appeared in a hilarious trailer for the movie that ran nationally during the NBA playoffs.

Here’s the details from Watson about how you can win the movie passes to go see the film this weekend.

Nuggets Nation! I remember watching the Despicable Me movies growing up and I loved em. So I rented out a few theaters and I'm giving away 135 free tickets to see Despicable Me 4 on Sunday, July 21. Thanks again Denver! Register at the link and enjoy 🎱https://t.co/3Awlc3R4QM — Peyton Watson (@peytonwatson_) July 15, 2024

You can visit the link in the tweet above to register and for a chance to win.

Movie tickets are not cheap these days, so it’s a cool gesture by Peyton Watson. And who knows, maybe he’ll show up at some of the theaters and surprise folks?

If he does, we’ll keep you posted.