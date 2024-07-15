Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Peyton Watson giving away free tickets for movie Jokic advertised

Jul 15, 2024, 2:31 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson is good friends with superstar Nikola Jokic.

The two have appeared in some hilarious hotel commercials together, and Watson and Jokic have a fun relationship. Even though Watson is a bench player who sometimes doesn’t even see the floor, he and the Serbian sensation are tight.

So when Watson announced he was giving away 135 free movie tickets on Monday, it’s no surprise those are to see “Despicable Me 4” this coming Sunday. Jokic appeared in a hilarious trailer for the movie that ran nationally during the NBA playoffs.

Here’s the details from Watson about how you can win the movie passes to go see the film this weekend.

“Nuggets Nation! I remember watching the Despicable Me movies growing up and I loved em. So I rented out a few theaters and I’m giving away 135 free tickets to see Despicable Me 4 on Sunday, July 21. Thanks again Denver,” Watson wrote.

You can visit the link in the tweet above to register and for a chance to win.

Movie tickets are not cheap these days, so it’s a cool gesture by Peyton Watson. And who knows, maybe he’ll show up at some of the theaters and surprise folks?

If he does, we’ll keep you posted.

Nuggets

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Calvin Booth: ‘there won’t be much negotiation’ with Jamal Murray

Calvin Booth attempted to quash some of the noise around the Denver Nuggets contract extension talks with Jamal Murray

47 minutes ago

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns attempts to shoot over Julian Strawther #3 of the Denver Nugge...

Jake Shapiro

Malone won’t name Braun the Nuggets starter at shooting guard yet

The Denver Nuggets' big task this season of replacing two-time champion shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will be a competition

4 hours ago

DaRon Holmes II...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets get devastating news, rookie tears Achilles in Summer League

DaRon Holmes II was solid in his professional debut but sadly it ended with the rookie leaving the court with a torn Achilles

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic during the friendly basketball match between Serbia and France...

Jake Shapiro

Jokic on fire against Wemby and Gobert in Olympic tune-up game

The three-time NBA MVP led Serbia as they held on for a 79-67 win over France in an exhibition contest in Lyon on Friday

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic trailer...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic snubbed at ESPYS, doesn’t win best NBA player

The awards show was broadcast live on Thursday night, but Nikola Jokic was snubbed before the festivities even began; it went to Luka Doncic

4 days ago

amal Murray #4 of Canada shoots a layup against Jrue Holiday #12 and Joel Embiid #11 of the United ...

Jake Shapiro

Jamal Murray blows off question about Nuggets contract extension

Jamal Murray struggled against the Dream Team on Wednesday in an exhibition game and after he didn't clear up his contract either

4 days ago

Peyton Watson giving away free tickets for movie Jokic advertised