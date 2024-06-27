Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Report: Nuggets unload Reggie Jackson and his salary with picks

Jun 27, 2024, 3:51 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets don’t have Reggie Jackson in their plans for the 2024-25 season after all.

Just three days after Jackson picked up his $5.25 million player option to stay with the Nuggets, GM Calvin Booth is shipping him out of town. And to get the deal done, Booth had to throw in three future second-round draft picks.

This comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jackson, who’s from Colorado, has been with the Nuggets for parts of the last two seasons. He joined them during the 2023 season, when they went on to win their first NBA title, but Jackson didn’t have much of a role off the bench in the playoffs.

In 2024, after the departure of Bruce Brown, Jackson became the primary backup point guard behind Jamal Murray. Jackson played all 82 regular season games, including 23 starts when Murray was hurt. He averaged 10.2 points per game and 3.8 assists.

In 12 playoffs games, Jackson averaged only 9.8 minutes per contest, scoring just 3.5 points per game and one assist. Head coach Michael Malone severely shortened his bench minutes during the postseason, and Jackson didn’t contribute much.

For now, the Nuggets will be hunting for a new backup point guard for Jamal Murray, who’s expected to receive a lucrative extension this offseason. And with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely to leave town after declining his option, Denver will look significantly different in the backcourt next season.

They’ll also navigate plenty of salary cap rules and aprons, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks began to outline after the latest Reggie Jackson news.

Nuggets

Nathan MacKinnon Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nathan MacKinnon, Nikola Jokic make history with same city MVPs

Nathan MacKinnon and Nikola Jokic joined Wayne Gretzky and Magic Johnson as NHL and NBA MVPs to come from the same city in the same year

44 minutes ago

Trey Alexander #23 of the Creighton Bluejays...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets sign two undrafted standout college players

Creighton's Trey Alexander along with Clemson's PJ Hall are signing with the Denver Nuggets on Thursday as undrafted players

2 hours ago

KJ Simpson #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

KJ Simpson is the third Buffs player taken in 2024 NBA Draft

KJ Simpson completes the trio of history-making Colorado Buffaloes drafted into the NBA this week, the guard went in the second round

4 hours ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will decline his option and hit the market

Calvin Booth hinted at it hours earlier and now it's reported—Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is declining his option to hit the market

4 hours ago

Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets working on a huge contract extension for Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets will try to give star guard Jamal Murray a long-term extension this summer, as he's due for a big payday

5 hours ago

DaRon Holmes...

Jake Shapiro

Calvin Booth explains why the Nuggets drafted DaRon Holmes II

The Denver Nuggets hope they found an answer in the 2024 NBA Draft by picking DaRon Holmes II to a problem that has long plagued them

6 hours ago

Report: Nuggets unload Reggie Jackson and his salary with picks