Report: Nuggets unload Reggie Jackson and his salary with picks

The Denver Nuggets don’t have Reggie Jackson in their plans for the 2024-25 season after all.

Just three days after Jackson picked up his $5.25 million player option to stay with the Nuggets, GM Calvin Booth is shipping him out of town. And to get the deal done, Booth had to throw in three future second-round draft picks.

This comes from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Denver is trading Reggie Jackson to Charlotte with three unprotected second-round picks, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2024

Jackson, who’s from Colorado, has been with the Nuggets for parts of the last two seasons. He joined them during the 2023 season, when they went on to win their first NBA title, but Jackson didn’t have much of a role off the bench in the playoffs.

In 2024, after the departure of Bruce Brown, Jackson became the primary backup point guard behind Jamal Murray. Jackson played all 82 regular season games, including 23 starts when Murray was hurt. He averaged 10.2 points per game and 3.8 assists.

In 12 playoffs games, Jackson averaged only 9.8 minutes per contest, scoring just 3.5 points per game and one assist. Head coach Michael Malone severely shortened his bench minutes during the postseason, and Jackson didn’t contribute much.

For now, the Nuggets will be hunting for a new backup point guard for Jamal Murray, who’s expected to receive a lucrative extension this offseason. And with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope likely to leave town after declining his option, Denver will look significantly different in the backcourt next season.

They’ll also navigate plenty of salary cap rules and aprons, as ESPN’s Bobby Marks began to outline after the latest Reggie Jackson news.