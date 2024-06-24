Report: Reggie Jackson makes his decision on future with Nuggets

Denver Nuggets point guard Reggie Jackson wants to return for the 2024-25 season.

We’ll see if the Nuggets feel the same way.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jackson picked up his player option on Monday to stay with the Nuggets. It’s slated to pay him $5.25 million next year.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets guard Reggie Jackson is picking up his $5.25M option to return for the 2024-2025 season. Jackson averaged 10.2 points and 3.8 assists in 82 games. pic.twitter.com/0xWIwX1PQg — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2024

Jackson, who’s from Colorado, has been with the Nuggets for parts of the last two seasons. He joined them during the 2023 season, when they went on to win their first NBA title, but Jackson didn’t have much of a role off the bench in the playoffs.

In 2024, after the departure of Bruce Brown, Jackson became the primary backup point guard behind Jamal Murray. Jackson played all 82 regular season games, including 23 starts when Murray was hurt. He averaged 10.2 points per game and 3.8 assists.

In 12 playoffs games, Jackson averaged only 9.8 minutes per contest, scoring just 3.5 points per game and one assist. Head coach Michael Malone severely shortened his bench minutes during the postseason, and Jackson didn’t contribute much.

Now, this doesn’t mean GM Calvin Booth couldn’t trade Reggie Jackson this offseason, but it’s settled he’s not a free agent. The next week should be telling, with the NBA Draft and then the soft start of free agency.