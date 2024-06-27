Nuggets working on a huge contract extension for Jamal Murray

The Denver Nuggets will try to give star guard Jamal Murray a long-term extension this summer.

According to a report from Shams Charania, the Nuggets will offer the Blue Arrow a four-year, $209 million maximum extension. The expectation is that both sides will agree to the deal.

Every player in NBA history who matched or exceeded Jamal Murray's career playoff averages for points, rebounds and assists, sorted by career playoff three-point percentage… https://t.co/gZ5YjLoViZ pic.twitter.com/4kxfRnRdN1 — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) June 27, 2024

Murray’s five-year $158 million rookie contract extension is up at the end of the 2024-25 season. While the guard could try to play it out in hopes of a Supermax deal, the sides will take the safe route. If Murray had been voted an All-NBA player, he would’ve been due for a much higher payday.

But Murray didn’t have as good of a season as hoped in 2023-24, despite career numbers. On the year, Murray averaged career highs in points per game (21.2,) assists per game (6.5,) and shooting (48.1%.)

But the 27-year-old from Ontario dealt with more leg injuries this season keeping him at just 59 games played. He came off an ACL injury last season that cost him two playoff runs. Murray was key to the Nuggets title, as the perfect pairing for three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

In this last year’s postseason, he hit two massive game-winners but struggled through his leg injury, especially in the second round against the Wolves. Still, Murray is one of the best playoff performers of his generation and has already brought the Nuggets one championship.

Denver is making a bet, yet again, that Murray is the long-term co-star for Jokic. He’ll be locked up through the rest of their primes with the two and Michael Porter Jr. signed up through the 2026-27 season. MPJ is also extension eligible later this offseason.

The Nuggets are now likely committed to being a tax team for some time with the Supermax deal of Jokic and Max deals of Murray and MPJ. Filling in the rest of the roster could be a challenge with Denver at risk of losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope as soon as this week.

Murray’s summer will be busy besides putting pen to paper, he’ll play in the Olympics for Canada next month. Overall the Nuggets get Murray for a cheaper cost than the Supermax while putting any doubt about his long-term future to rest while the guard secures a $209 million contract now. It’s a win-win.