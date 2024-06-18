Video catches Nikola Jokic playing pickup hoops at Serbian park

Nikola Jokic has everyone thinking he goes back to Serbia in the summer and never touches a basketball—only hanging out with horses, dancing, rafting, getting family time in and drinking. But that’s not the case, and videos came in early Tuesday morning Denver time showed the NBA MVP playing pickup hoops at the park with some locals, which has happened before.

Obviously, Jokic does practice basketball in the summer, seeing as he comes back better at the sport every single season. What his regimen looks like isn’t completely known, but it does include some three-on-three runs at the park.

In the new video, Jokic fakes a Sombor Shuffle, takes a three but is mostly—on brand—passing the rock to his fellow hoopers.

A completely normal day in Sombor. 😄 Nikola Jokic – the man everyone loves. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/bTd8VMJUeR — Basketball Sphere (@BSphere_) June 18, 2024

It’s not surprising that Jokic is getting back into basketball-playing shape given he’s scheduled to report to Team Serbia’s camp this coming Monday, June 24. The NBA’s reigning MVP is on his home nation’s roster for this summer’s Olympics in Paris. While that tournament doesn’t start for Jokic and crew until July 28, Serbia begins its pre-tournament exhibitions on July 5.

Serbia will be in Group C for the Olympics with Team USA, South Sudan and the winner of the qualifier in Puerto Rico. The top two teams from each group advance. Jokic has represented Serbia a few times, most notably very early in his career at the 2016 Summer Olympics where he finished with a silver medal. Jokic also played for the 2019 World Cup squad. But he was a different player and in a different role in those years, averaging just 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 22.6 minutes of action over those 16 games. Over his last four regular seasons in the NBA where he’s earned three MVPs and a Finals MVP, Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.2 rebounds and 8.7 assists in 34 minutes a night.

The last time Jokic played for Serbia was in the summer of 2022 when he helped the group qualify for the World Cup in 2023, where he didn’t play because the Nuggets went to and won the Finals. Jokic was the star version of himself in 2022’s international play, going for 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting with eight rebounds and six assists in an overtime win against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.

While Jokic will be focused on Serbia’s team, the Nuggets have some key decisions with the NBA Draft next week as well as several key option decisions to make ahead of free agency opening early next month. Denver will try to retool their roster to better support their star big.