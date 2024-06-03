Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic enjoys another river-rafting trip

Jun 3, 2024, 4:24 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The three-time MVP Nikola Jokic isn’t a participant in this year’s NBA Finals so he can hit the river a bit early.

Last summer the Denver Nuggets star center hit the Tata after wrapping up the franchise’s first-ever championship where the big man took home Finals MVP. This year the Nuggets went home after a second-round loss to the Wolves and it allowed Jokic to get on the water with his buddies.

The trip to the Tara has become an annual thing for Jokic. Last year he was back-flipping and being showered with MVP chants, this year a few people shouted as they saw Jokic and his buddies go down the canyon.


The Tara River Canyon goes near Goražde, where Jokic was told he should play basketball because he is tall. Similar to Arizona’s Grand Canyon, the Tara’s is one of the deepest in the world. This is at least Jokic’s third straight summer of hitting the river with his friends.


Jokic may be in Montenegro right now, but he’ll have the option to play for his home country of Serbia at this summer’s Paris Olympics. The games will start with Serbia taking on Team USA in Lille, as they’re part of the same group. The team will feature the MVP, Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Jovic, Vasilije Micić and possibly other players from the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have a big offseason of trying to make some moves around the roster to better support Jokic in 2024-25.

Nuggets

DaRon Holmes II #15 of the Dayton Flyers celebrates defeating the Nevada Wolf Pack 63-60 in the fir...

Jake Shapiro

Latest ESPN mock predicts the Nuggets go big in first round

The Nuggets are in need of frontcourt help, taxing Jokic and Gordon the last few seasons, ESPN mocks DaRon Holmes II as the answer

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic Anthony Edwards Timberwolves Nuggets...

Will Petersen

Timberwolves won just one more game after dispatching Nuggets

The Timberwolves finished 3-7 in their final 10 playoff games after punking the Nuggets in Game 2 and getting prematurely crowned champs

4 days ago

Aaron Gordon, Matt Barnes, and Drew Gordon attend party...

Jake Shapiro

Former NBA player Drew Gordon, brother of Aaron, passes away at 33

Former NBA player and New Mexico Lobos standout Drew Gordon died in a car crash on Thursday in Portland, he is the brother of Aaron Gordon

4 days ago

Michael Porter Jr. MPJ...

Will Petersen

The hypothetical moves with the Nuggets trading MPJ have begun

One proposal has MPJ landing in Toronto and another in Orlando, but it's hard to assess if the Nuggets are getting back proper value

5 days ago

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope #5 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 7...

Jake Shapiro

Rumor: Jokic’s rival’s team could sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Denver Nuggets are at risk of losing one of their starters to free agency in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope—and the 76ers could sign him

6 days ago

Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone acknowledges he ‘ran players into the ground’

Michael Malone made a big deal of prioritizing health in front of the top seed, what the Denver Nuggets failed to figure for was fatigue

10 days ago

Nikola Jokic enjoys another river-rafting trip