Nikola Jokic enjoys another river-rafting trip

The three-time MVP Nikola Jokic isn’t a participant in this year’s NBA Finals so he can hit the river a bit early.

Last summer the Denver Nuggets star center hit the Tata after wrapping up the franchise’s first-ever championship where the big man took home Finals MVP. This year the Nuggets went home after a second-round loss to the Wolves and it allowed Jokic to get on the water with his buddies.

The trip to the Tara has become an annual thing for Jokic. Last year he was back-flipping and being showered with MVP chants, this year a few people shouted as they saw Jokic and his buddies go down the canyon.

Nikola Jokić enjoying his annual rafting trip to Tara 🛶 pic.twitter.com/fXXehoA3BV — ⚒ 𝓅𝓊𝓂𝓅𝓀𝒾𝓃 𝓂𝒶𝓂𝒾 {𝕵𝖔𝖐𝖊𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖆}💍🃏¹⁵ (@celinakaur) June 1, 2024



The Tara River Canyon goes near Goražde, where Jokic was told he should play basketball because he is tall. Similar to Arizona’s Grand Canyon, the Tara’s is one of the deepest in the world. This is at least Jokic’s third straight summer of hitting the river with his friends.

Trostruki MVP NBA lige, Nikola Jokić, uživa na raftingu sa prijateljima 😁👀 pic.twitter.com/Mx5CCBBRcW — Flouter (@FlouterNET) June 3, 2024



Jokic may be in Montenegro right now, but he’ll have the option to play for his home country of Serbia at this summer’s Paris Olympics. The games will start with Serbia taking on Team USA in Lille, as they’re part of the same group. The team will feature the MVP, Bogdan Bogdanović, Nikola Jovic, Vasilije Micić and possibly other players from the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nuggets have a big offseason of trying to make some moves around the roster to better support Jokic in 2024-25.