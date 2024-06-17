Prime denies forcing Shedeur Sanders rap career on CU’s team

An erroneous report from a questionable outlet was quickly jumped on and denied by Deion Sanders and people close to the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

That fake news entailed that several Buffs hit the transfer portal and were upset with how Sanders was running his football program after the coach was said to have forced players to show up for an on-campus Lil Wayne concert where Shedeur Sanders performed his music as an opener as part of the team’s spring game festivities.

The second-year head man of the Buffs, Coach Prime wrote on Twitter on Friday, “This is one of the best lies I’ve heard. God bless u and I pray u sleep well tonight because we are. Lawd JESUS.”

Sanders followed by seemingly posting about the same thing in his Monday morning affirmations-like post which are common in the early hours of any day.

“The painful TRUTH is far better than a comforting LIE. A LIE don’t care who tells it but The TRUTH is hard to tell because it’s not normal, it don’t carry the same weight or travel as far as a LIE does. The TRUTH will set u free & a LIE will keep u in bondage. #CoachPrime”

Shedeur released a song named “Perfect Timing” in May, featuring him with the famous image of him showing off his watch ahead of the Colorado State game where the teams got into a conflict.

At any rate, with any logic—what college student doesn’t want a free and good ticket to see Lil Wayne perform? The report seemed suspect to begin with, which was again backed by not just Coach Prime but CU long snapper Camden Dempsey. He responded to a post saying, yeah all I can say is this 100% false—we were never ‘forced’ to go to this concert. We are a team that supports all of our players, but this is just crazy.”

Maybe the positive sign for CU fans who hope that the team takes another leap this fall is that some players are rallying behind the music career of their quarterback and his off-the-field activity. The star of the team is expected to be a top NFL Draft pick and maybe a Heisman candidate.