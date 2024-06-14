Updated MLB Draft mock has top prospect falling to the Rockies

The College World Series begins Friday and the MLB Draft Combine is coming on Tuesday, meaning college baseball is hitting its crescendo right now.

With the MLB Draft now just about a month away and some important data points for scouts coming in the next several days, MLB.com updated their Draft mock for 2024—a pivotal event for the Rockies who hold the No. 3 pick.

The pick is the highest selection the Rockies have had since 2015 when the club selected Brendan Rodgers with the third overall pick. Experts say that there is no slam dunk top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft but there are five players in the pool who would already be top 50 prospects in baseball. That means the Rockies are going to get a huge boost to their farm system—which has struggled—by adding a player who projects as the No. 17 prospect in all of baseball, another positive to add to some early this season.

MLB.com now has Geroegia third baseman Charlie Condon falling to the Rockies at No. 3. ESPN has previously written that Condon is the top prospect in this year’s Draft. The former walk-on was the National Freshman of the Year and now at 21 years old, the 6-foot-6, 216-pound Bulldog slashed an absurd .433/.556/1.009 with a nation-leading 37 home runs and 78 RBI in 60 games this season.

While Condon lists as a third baseman, he’s also has been a primary first baseman while playing in the Cape Cod League and has appeared in almost 60 games in the outfield over his two seasons in college.

UGA’s Charlie Condon with an incredible play at the corner to keep the game tied in the 7th against GT Nobody in the country is playing better than him right now pic.twitter.com/D8SY9QZNO2 — Graham Coffey (@GrahamCoffeyDC) March 2, 2024

MLB’s mock notes Condon would be the pick if Cleveland Guardians go with Oregon State’s bat Travis Bazzana at No. 1 and if the Rockies want a hitter. It’s largely expected that the Cincinnati Reds will select Wake Forest righty Chase Burns. If the Rockies decide on pitching, they’ll likely end up with Arkansas lefty Hagen Smith. Unlike ESPN, MLB.com rates Condon slightly behind Bazzana, either one is a boon for the Rockies future.

The Rockies have recently begun promoting top prospects to the big league level earlier, with Ezequiel Tovar and Adael Amador coming up as some of the youngest players in club history. The recent trend around baseball has been to quickly promote college players to the bigs, like Paul Skenes who may pitch against the Rockies this weekend. The LSU starter was the top college player last year and went No. 1 in the Draft. All of this is to say, that the Rockies might consider positional needs as well as future potential

The next generation of MLB stars are preparing to hear their names called. Here's how things are shaping up ahead of next week's MLB Draft Combine. 👀 pic.twitter.com/bnLidfJyq4 — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2024