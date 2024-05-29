First ESPN MLB Draft mock has Rockies going hitter at No. 3

The Colorado Rockies have their highest draft pick since 2015 when the club selected Brendan Rodgers with the third overall pick. Now holding No. 3 again, July’s MLB Draft will represent a possible turning point for the struggling franchise.

There is no slam dunk top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft but there are five players in the pool who would already be top 50 prospects in baseball. That means the Rockies are going to get a huge boost to their farm system, which isn’t doing well but has seen some positive marks early this season.

In ESPN’s first mock draft about six weeks before the big date and just ahead of the College World Series, they have the Rockies selecting Travis Bazzana, an infielder from Oregon State. The 21-year-old Australian has played in 55 games thus far in his 2024 junior season, slashing an absurd .418/.581./939 with 26 home runs and 62 RBI to go along with 15 stolen bases. The second baseman also was a second-team All-American for the Beavers in 2023 and lit the Pac-12 on fire before doing the same in the Cape Cod League where he was named MVP of the storied Summer League.

MLB.com has Bazzana as the No. 2 prospect in this year’s draft, writing: “The left-handed-hitting infielder is compact and strong with plenty of bat speed. He has an advanced approach at the plate with a ton of raw power he taps into, though he can occasionally be susceptible to offspeed stuff on the outer half. He’s proven he can hit lefties as well as righties. A plus runner, he’s a legitimate base-stealing threat.”

ESPN’s mock has a top five of:

1. Cleveland Guardians: Charlie Condon, 3B, Georgia

2. Cincinnati Reds: Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest

3. Colorado Rockies: Travis Bazzana, 2B, Oregon State

4. Athletics: Jac Caglianone, 1B, Florida

5. Chicago White Sox: Hagen Smith, LHP, Arkansas

Kiley McDaniel pens that the Rockies could end up with any of the five, saying top prospect Condon could fall to Colorado. While pitchers Burns and Smith will be considered by Rockies GM Bill Schmidt. In contrast, two-way player Caglianone would be the most interesting.

The Rockies greatest strength in their system right now is bats, particularly in the middle infielder and corner outfielder/first base. The team is in bad need of future pitching. Seeing what Schmidt does to add quality pitching prospects in the next few months will be key for the Rockies future. But what Colorado should do at No. 3 is not need dependent as the team has a chance to find a real future star.