ROCKIES

Rockies promote No. 1 prospect Adael Amador

Jun 8, 2024, 3:21 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

Adael Amador...

(Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

(Photo by David Durochik/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Adael Amador is on his way to the big club.

The top-ranked prospect of the Colorado Rockies — per MLB Pipeline rankings — will join the team in St. Louis, as first reported by Francys Romero on Twitter/X.

After Saturday’s game, manager Bud Black announced that Amador will officially join the team.

Amador will take the place of everyday second baseman Brendan Rodgers, who injured his hamstring Friday night.

Rodgers was not in the lineup for the third game of the Rockies’ four-game set in St. Louis and will go on the 10-day injured list, Black announced. Alan Trejo got the assignment Saturday, batting ninth.

The season-long numbers for Adael Amador at AA Hartford aren’t great; he has a .194/.337/.329 for the season. But he’s sizzled as of late, posting a .359/.419/.846 line over his last nine games. That includes 6 home runs.

Adael Amador is be the second player called up directly from Hartford in the last seven days. The Rockies promoted reliever Angel Chivilli from Hartford last week; he struggled, allowing a home run in each of his first two appearances during a sweep at the hands of the Cincinnati Reds. Chivilli had a 2.50 ERA and a 1.556 WHIP in Hartford before being promoted.

Colorado also designated reliever Matt Carasiti for assignment Saturday. He took the loss Friday, allowing 3 hits, a walk and 3 earned runs in an eighth-inning appearance that proved decisive in an 8-5 loss. St. Louis tagged him for two runs a night earlier. Carasiti compiled a 10.38 ERA and a 2.192 WHIP in seven appearances this season.

The Rockies called up right-handed reliever Geoff Hartlieb to take the spot vacated by Carasiti.

