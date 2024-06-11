Peyton Manning sings with Jordan Davis on stage at Denver show

Peyton Manning’s country-signing cameo career birthed a new chapter over the weekend as the NFL Hall of Fame quarterback joined Jordan Davis on stage at 98.5 KYGO’s Birthday Bash on Sunday.

The two sang an extra chorus of Davis’ hit song “Buy Dirt,” after Davis did the song.

Here’s how it looked and more importantly sounded from Fiddler’s Green.

Manning has jumped on stage at Red Rocks and other non-local venues to sing a country tune or two over time. He also brought the house down with a rendition of Rocky Top at the CMAs a few years back.

Manning hosted those CMAs with Luke Bryan, who is one of the artists on the song he sang Sunday, Buy Dirt. The hit was released in 2021 and is the lead single from Davis’ second studio album Bluebird Days. The song went quadruple platinum and peaked at No. 1 on the US Country Weekly chart.

Manning is still living in Denver after he finished his legendary career with the Broncos. He recently gave some advice to the fresh batch of rookie quarterbacks and will have a big summer as part of NBC’s Paris Olympics coverage team.