BRONCOS

Oddsmakers have Broncos as second-best bet to miss the playoffs

Jun 7, 2024, 1:51 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have the second-longest playoff drought in the NFL but if the odds are indication, the orange and blue’s miserable mark will be the longest at season’s end.

The Broncos haven’t been to the postseason since the 2015 season when the team ended up as Super Bowl champions. Only the New York Jets have a longer active drought, lacking a playoff appearance since the 2010 season. Oddsmakers have the Jets as more likely to make the playoffs than not in 2024, hinting that Gang Green will snap their streak. Meanwhile, only the Jets AFC East rival in New England has longer odds at the playoffs than Denver.

The Patriots are an overwhelming -1,800 to miss the postseason while the Broncos are highly unlikely at -1,100.

Even being such a long shot, the Broncos playoff odds have actually risen since the season’s end. The team was +1,100 for the postseason back in January and is now +700, but they were down to +500 as recently as just after the NFL Draft.

The most optimistic in Broncos Country probably doesn’t think the 204 season will bring the Broncos back to the postseason. Whether Bo Nix or Zach Wilson are good quarterbacks for Sean Payton is a big question in Denver, but there’s no doubt both are likely better options than Jarrett Stidham. Stidham was the lone quarterback on Denver’s roster last week after the team moved on from Russell Wilson earlier this offseason.

Nix, a Heisman-nominated gunslinger of the Oregon Ducks was a five-year starter in college and was the Offensive Player of the Year in the Pac-12 this past fall. The No. 12 pick in the draft threw for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions while tacking on another 234 yards and six touchdowns on the ground last fall. In 2022, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line.

Meanwhile, Wilson, the former No. 2 pick in the draft out of BYU, has struggled in his three NFL seasons. Both players are 24 years old.

Anyway, Nix has talked about the Super Bowl, not necessarily for next season but that does imply playoffs would have to be in play soon.

The quarterback room is the biggest change for the Broncos, who moved on from Russell Wilson this offseason. He was among many veterans to be purged from the roster since the trade deadline. Even with those changes midseason last year the Broncos went from winners of five to eight games in 2023, and if they somehow make another three-win jump, they would no doubt be a playoff team.

Though unlikely, there is a world where the Broncos could sneak into the playoffs. Seemingly that’s true of all of the longshot teams aside from probably the Patriots who seem to be headed for a very rough season.

Longest shot NFL teams for the playoffs in 2024:

New England: -1800
Denver: -1100
Carolina: -900
Tennesse: 650
Giants: -550
Arizona: -400
Minnesota:-400
Las Vegas:-400

Oddsmakers have Broncos as second-best bet to miss the playoffs