Rockies top three starters nearing comeback from injuries

The Colorado Rockies had a strong month of May and reinforcements are on the way.

Even though the purple pinstripes are headed pacing toward a 100-loss season like 2023, they also finished May above .500 like last year as well. A lot of the success came thanks to better pitching from the team’s starters. In March and April, the group threw 145.2 innings with a 6.49 ERA and 1.63 WHIP, in May they threw 146.2 innings with a 3.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP. While not night and day there certainly was a huge contrast in performance.

And the Rockies got those strong starts from surprising places, with Cal Quantrill and Austin Gomber standing out. Quantrill pitched at least six innings in all five of his starts, picking up four wins with a 1.71 ERA over 31.2 innings. By fWAR he was tied for the 11th-best pitching in baseball that month. Gomber matched but also going at least six strong in all four of his starts, picking up one win with a 0.68 ERA in May.

Both have had rough outings to start June against the Dodgers but the two should soon be joined by the Rockies top three starters.

Márquez threw a bullpen today of about 30-35 pitches and will return to Arizona tomorrow to continue his rehab. Freeland will throw live batting practice on Tuesday back in Denver. Senzatela is aiming to throw off the mound next week. All good news for #Rockies pitching! — Sam B (@SammieB_27) June 2, 2024

Rockies manager Bud Black shared over the weekend that both of the team’s top two starters should be back before next month’s All-Star Break. Lefty Kyle Freeland, who is dealing with an elbow strain in his throwing arm is about three weeks from a return. He was recently moved to the longer Injured List but he’ll be eligible to pitch when he’s healthy. He got off to a very rough start, getting roughed up in his four outings.

Meanwhile, German Marquez, who is recovering from Tommy John Surgery, is throwing bullpens and is nearing a big league return. Marquez re-signed with the Rockies in the offseason, facing elbow difficulty just a few starts into 2023. He is sitting on 983 career strikeouts, two away from matching Jorge De La Rosa for the most in Rockies history.

Marquez started the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field but has struggled since. Still, he has been one of the better pitchers in franchise history with his efforts in 2017 and 2018 buoying the Rockies to a playoff bid. His return to the rotation and form would be massive for the Rockies going forward.

Marquez Antonio Senzatela is also coming back from Tommy John Surgery and he will start throwing soon. The pitcher has been a steady member of the Rockies rotation since 2017.