Rockies extend ace and former All-Star, but real arm concerns linger

When German Marquez returns from Tommy John Surgery he’ll still be in a Colorado Rockies uniform, the team extended the former All-Star starting pitcher on Friday.

The Denver Post first reported the new deal for the 28-year-old right-hander was on contract for a club option in 2024 on the five-year, $43 million contract he signed in 2019.

Right-hander Germán Márquez and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. He'll make $10M both years with $10M in potential performance bonuses for 2025. Marquez, 28, had Tommy John surgery and will miss most of 2024. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 8, 2023

This season was set to be a massive year for Marquez, who was not only sitting on a contract year but was at 983 career strikeouts at the time of his injury. That’s two away from matching Jorge De La Rosa for the most in Rockies history.

Marquez started the 2021 MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field but has struggled since. Still, he has been one of the better pitchers in franchise history with his efforts in 2017 and 2018 buoying the Rockies to a playoff bid.

“German has been an integral part of the Rockies organization both on and off the field since his first Major League season in 2016,” Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said in a news release. “We are excited to secure Germán’s future in Denver with this extension and can’t wait to see him back out on the mound.”

The old 2019 deal was slated to be a $16 million club option with a $2.5 million buyout for 2024. The new deal likely pays a bit more and gets another year out of the historically good arm.

Meanwhile the Rockies have the worst record in the National League and have missed Marquez, allowing 95 more runs than any other team in the NL.

Marquez joins Kris Bryant, Kyle Freeland, Ryan McMahon, Tyler Kinley and fellow out-for-the-year-with Tommy John Surgery pitcher Antonio Senzatela as Rockies under contract through the 2025 season. Baring an extension that will be the final season before Gold Glover Brendan Rodgers hits free agency, meaning 2025 is shaping up to be a pivot year for Colorado.

