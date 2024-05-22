Deion Sanders wants to stop ticket resellers jacking up prices

The price of entry at Folsom Field was the highest in the nation at times last fall and Deion Sanders isn’t happy that some Colorado Buffaloes fans were taken advantage of by ticket resellers.

The head coach of the Buffs spoke out on his son’s vlog early Wednesday morning just after the news of Monday that CU has sold out their season tickets for a second straight season.

“I want to thank all our fans, students, and everybody in the Buff Nation, you’re tremendous,” Sanders to Well Off Media while getting ready for a flight to Los Angeles.

Sanders is in California for an Aflac event where he will see retired coach Nick Saban. Despite the lavishness of jetting off to events and his son, CU’s star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders showing off a Rolls Royce on Instagram, the family is still trying to look out for the little guy.

“We sold out season tickets. Now, regular tickets are on sale today and I know what you’re going to do,” Sanders said in the Vlog shot on Tuesday. “I know you’re going to show up and show out, I appreciate y’all. Let’s get the tickets because I don’t want (resellers). I don’t want that to happen. I wish we could guard against that because I want our fan base to truly be in stadiums; not people that go purchase a lot and then they resell them for a higher price. I don’t want that to happen.”

The Buffs were pretty successful in keeping Rams and Cornhuskers fans out of Boulder for the team’s two rivalry games in 2023. CU travels to Colorado State and Nebraska in 2024, leaving the home slate without a starring event game as of now.

The season opens with a battle against the Bison of North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 to open up the season.

Baylor serves as the first Big 12 matchup in Boulder with the Buffs rejoining the conference this year after the Pac-12 collapsed. Then Kansas State, Cincinnati, Utah and Oklahoma State all visit Folsom Field throughout the fall.