Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders wants to stop ticket resellers jacking up prices

May 22, 2024, 1:23 PM | Updated: 1:24 pm

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The price of entry at Folsom Field was the highest in the nation at times last fall and Deion Sanders isn’t happy that some Colorado Buffaloes fans were taken advantage of by ticket resellers.

The head coach of the Buffs spoke out on his son’s vlog early Wednesday morning just after the news of Monday that CU has sold out their season tickets for a second straight season.

“I want to thank all our fans, students, and everybody in the Buff Nation, you’re tremendous,” Sanders to Well Off Media while getting ready for a flight to Los Angeles.

Sanders is in California for an Aflac event where he will see retired coach Nick Saban. Despite the lavishness of jetting off to events and his son, CU’s star quarterback, Shedeur Sanders showing off a Rolls Royce on Instagram, the family is still trying to look out for the little guy.

“We sold out season tickets. Now, regular tickets are on sale today and I know what you’re going to do,” Sanders said in the Vlog shot on Tuesday. “I know you’re going to show up and show out, I appreciate y’all. Let’s get the tickets because I don’t want (resellers). I don’t want that to happen. I wish we could guard against that because I want our fan base to truly be in stadiums; not people that go purchase a lot and then they resell them for a higher price. I don’t want that to happen.”

The Buffs were pretty successful in keeping Rams and Cornhuskers fans out of Boulder for the team’s two rivalry games in 2023. CU travels to Colorado State and Nebraska in 2024, leaving the home slate without a starring event game as of now.

The season opens with a battle against the Bison of North Dakota State on Thursday, August 29 to open up the season.

Baylor serves as the first Big 12 matchup in Boulder with the Buffs rejoining the conference this year after the Pac-12 collapsed. Then Kansas State, Cincinnati, Utah and Oklahoma State all visit Folsom Field throughout the fall.

Buffs

Tristan da Silva #23 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with KJ Simpson...

Jake Shapiro

Three CU Buffs now mocked to be selected high in 2024 NBA Draft

The Colorado Buffaloes have only had three players selected in the NBA Draft twice, but the Buffs leaving campus could make history

22 hours ago

Colorado Buffaloes fans wear paint reading "We Here" as they cheer from the student section...

Jake Shapiro

Coach Prime’s Colorado Buffaloes sell out of season tickets again

Folsom Field crowds won't be quiet in year two of Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have sold out of season tickets

2 days ago

Coach Prime CU Buffs...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs will start their second season with Coach Prime on ESPN

The CU Buffs season opener against North Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 29 will be broadcast to the masses on ESPN at 6:00 p.m. MT

8 days ago

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes CU Nebraska...

Will Petersen

CU isn’t going anywhere, gets elite kickoff and TV slot at Nebraska

This will be just the eighth game in CU history on a national broadcast on NBC; the Buffs have not played on the network since 1995

9 days ago

Travis Hunter...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs star is on one of the covers for EA’s College Football 25

If it’s in the game it’s in the game and Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter will be on the cover of College Football 25

12 days ago

Head coach Bill Self, assistant coach Danny Manning and assistant coach Joe Dooley of the Kansas Ja...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs add college hoops legend to coaching staff

Tad Boyle and the Colorado Buffaloes roam back to the Big 12 this fall and when they do so they'll have a conference legend on their staff

15 days ago

Deion Sanders wants to stop ticket resellers jacking up prices