BRONCOS

Courtland Sutton still isn’t with the Broncos based on social media

May 22, 2024, 11:54 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton still isn’t with his teammates at the Centura Health Training Center as offseason activities roll on.

Yet, he’s also not technically a “holdout” right now, as OTAs taking place the next few weeks are voluntary. He won’t get fined by the team unless he misses mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

But as rookie QB Bo Nix is in Colorado and on the practice field yesterday, today and tomorrow, he’s not building chemistry with Sutton. The reportedly disgruntled wide receiver shared a post on Instagram in which he’s working out with a personal trailer based in Miami.

On one hand, it’s great Sutton is staying in shape. On the other, it’s a bummer he’s not here to start to get a feel for how Nix operates as a QB. Nix is certainly the future in Denver, considering head coach Sean Payton took him at No. 12 overall in the draft last month.

And even if Nix isn’t the guy starting Week 1 in Seattle, Zach Wilson is also new in town. It could very well be him under center, and he’ll need Sutton to have a productive game if the Broncos want to beat the Seahawks.

Sutton is coming off a season where he was tied for fourth in the NFL with 10 touchdown catches, but finished 44th in receiving yards with 772. As our Andrew Mason pointed out in April, the numbers show Sutton shouldn’t get a new contract from the Broncos. It’s something he supposedly wants.

This is a story to monitor, but it will become a bigger deal if Courtland Sutton doesn’t show up on June 11 when it’s mandatory to be at Dove Valley.

Stay tuned.

Broncos

