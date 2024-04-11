Close
Local guys, including Luke McCaffrey, visited Dove Valley this week

Apr 11, 2024, 4:50 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are wrapping up visits with prospects ahead of the NFL Draft, and Valor Christian alumni Luke McCaffrey was reportedly in the building on Thursday.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis had the scoop, after reports of a scheduled meeting surfaced late last month.

As Klis mentions, Luke is, of course, the son of Broncos great Ed McCaffrey. Ed won two Super Bowls with the team in the late 1990s and played nine seasons total before calling games on the radio for several years after his retirement.

Luke, the youngest of four McCaffrey boys, finished his college football career at Rice and was very productive in 2023. The former QB turned wideout caught 71 passes for 992 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Owls. He improved on a solid 2022 season in which he went for 723 yards and six touchdowns. His brother Christian is the best running back in the NFL, playing in the Super Bowl this season with the 49ers.

Many mock drafts expect Luke to go in the middle rounds, and the Broncos could certainly use help at wide receiver. They traded Jerry Jeudy this spring and Tim Patrick is coming off two season-ending injuries in training camp. Courtland Sutton should be back, but could also be traded on draft night if Denver sees a fit to gain extra picks.

Also in the building this week was another Valor graduate, offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten out of Washington. Klis broke the details on that visit.

The Broncos seem fairly set at tackle with Garett Bolles on the left side and Mike McGlinchey on the right, but it’s never a bad place to add depth and build for the future. It’s likely Rosengarten would have to fall down the board for him to end up in Denver.

Regardless, it’s an exciting time to be a fan as head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton rebuild this roster. We’ll know in 16 days how many local guys end up on the team.

Local guys, including Luke McCaffrey, visited Dove Valley this week