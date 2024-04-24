Report: Broncos may use Pat Surtain II for “big swing” in draft trade

The Denver Broncos don’t want to part ways with star cornerback Pat Surtain II, but if they have to, they just might.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini shared that interesting nugget on Wednesday in her final NFL Draft preview column.

Denver just picked up Surtain’s fifth-year option, meaning any club that trades for him would have him under their control for two more seasons before negotiating a massive extension.

Here’s what part of what Russini says on the subject, again noting it’s not the preference for the Broncos:

And though moving up for a QB is still in play for the team, there is a limit to what the Broncos are willing to pay. But Sean Payton wants a QB. His philosophy going back to his days in New Orleans is, “If you love a player, go get him.” Most teams picking in the top five believe the Broncos could make a big swing with a package that could even include star cornerback and fifth-year option pickup Pat Surtain II

Russini says the Broncos didn’t trade for Jets QB Zach Wilson to make him the starter. Hence, the move in which Denver gave up almost nothing, doesn’t change their draft plans.

She also notes the team could part with “more players on expiring deals if Payton’s true love is there.”

It definitely adds another plot twist to what the Broncos will do on Thursday night in Round 1. They could trade up, they could trade back. It probably all depends on how the draft board falls, something GM George Paton told us last week.

It also could involve Pat Surtain II on the move, something that would shake up the NFL world.