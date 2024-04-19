Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Torrid Nathan MacKinnon makes Avalanche franchise history

Apr 18, 2024, 8:20 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Peter Stastny had a Hall of Fame career, retired—the team he was known for moved cities, his son Paul Stastny played over 1,000 NHL games mostly for that relocated team now called the Colorado Avalanche and retired and that whole time the elder Stastny’s most coveted record stood.

For 42 years Peter Stastny skated alone atop the Avs record book for his 139-point season in 1981-82. That record was broken in the final game of the regular season by Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday night.

In playing a meaningless game for the standings against the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado put up a 4-1 first period where MacKinnon made the game mean something in his club’s record books. He tallied an assist on Mikko Rantanen’s 42 goal of the year six minutes in, his 139th point of the year. About 110 seconds later MacKinnon dished out another, getting a helper on Valeri Nichushkin’s 28th goal of the season, recording 140. The first pass tied Stastny’s mark and the second set the franchise’s new record for points in a season.

Nathan MacKinnon has broken the franchise record for the most points in a single season, a mark that has stood for 42 years

Avalanche single-season points leaders

140 — Nathan MacKinnon, 2023-24
139 — Peter Stastny, 1981-82
124 — Peter Stastny, 1982-83
122 — Michel Goulet, 1983-84
122 — Peter Stastny, 1985-86

Paul Stastny was born while his dad played for the Quebec Nordiques during the season where he tallied what is now the fifth-most points in Avalanche history. Paul’s last season in Colorado was 2013-14, MacKinnon’s rookie season when he won the Calder Memorial Trophy. And Stastny retired after last season, showing just how long his father’s record stood and what MacKinnon, who may win the Hart Trophy for MVP this season, has accomplished

Scoring has up-ticked in the NHL over the last few years and MacK will come just shy of Nikita Kucherov’s league-leading 144 this season, winning him the Art Ross Trophy.

Avalanche

Zach Parise of the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Former All-Star forward says he’ll retire after this Avalanche season

Zach Parise will play his 1,254th and final regular season game on Thursday as the Avalanche forward said he'll be retiring at season's end

12 hours ago

Mikko Rantanen Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Despite recent slump, Avalanche slight favorites to win first series

Despite an 0-3 record against the Jets, including a brutal 7-0 loss, the oddsmakers have the Avalanche as slight favorites in the series

1 day ago

Avalanche Jets Nathan MacKinnon playoffs...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche officially know where they’re headed to start playoffs

The Colorado Avalanche will begin Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs on the road against Winnipeg after the Jets beat the Kraken 4-3

2 days ago

Samuel Girard...

Will Petersen

Samuel Girard not at Avs practice as team preps for final game

Samuel Girard wasn't spotted at practice on Tuesday at Ball Arena, clearly indicating he's still dealing with concussion symptoms

2 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

The Avs’ home stretch collapse is concerning

Mike Evans reacts to the surprising collapse in the Avalanche’s 4-3 loss against the Vegas Golden Knights and gives his take on how he thinks the Avalanche will perform in the playoffs with their current team make up.

3 days ago

Michael Malone Nuggets...

James Merilatt

Bednar and Malone are facing tipping points in the postseason

If the Avalanche and Nuggets don't make deep playoff runs, it'll be a sign that they've squandered the prime years of generational players

4 days ago

Torrid Nathan MacKinnon makes Avalanche franchise history