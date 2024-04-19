Close
AVALANCHE

Here’s the full schedule for the Avalanche and Jets in the first round

Apr 18, 2024, 11:30 PM | Updated: 11:36 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The NHL regular season is finally over, which means we now have a schedule for the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets in Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

We’ve known this would be the matchup since last weekend, when the Dallas Stars clinched the Central Division title. We also had a good feeling the Avs would start on the road, after losing at home in embarrassing fashion to the Jets 7-0 on Saturday at Ball Arena.

That news was confirmed on Tuesday, when Winnipeg beat Seattle to officially lock Colorado in as the No. 3 seed in the division. Because of how the NHL formats its playoffs, that means Colorado and Winnipeg will battle with only one team getting through.

So, when do you need to be locked into your TV or headed downtown to catch the game in person?

Here’s the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche’s first-round NHL Playoffs series with the Winnipeg Jets

April 21: Game 1, 5:00 p.m. (ESPN2), Winnipeg
April 23 Game 2, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN), Winnipeg
April 26: Game 3, 8:00 p.m. (TNT), Denver
April 28: Game 4, 12:30 p.m. (TNT), Denver
April 30: Game 5, TBD (?), Winnipeg*
May 2: Game 6, TBD (?), Denver*
May 4: Game 7, TBD (?), Winnipeg

*If necessary

The Jets outscored the Avalanche 17-4 in three games this season, winning all of them by at least two goals. But the playoffs are a different beast, and Colorado has plenty of guys who have a championship ring on their roster.

Led by Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen, many believe the Avs can make noise in the postseason this year. The oddsmakers actually have them as favorites to win the series, despite their struggles against Winnipeg.

We’ll find out soon enough, as the fun begins on Sunday up North before the series shifts back to Denver next week.

Here we go.

