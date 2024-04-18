The Broncos can bolster their d-line with mid-round picks in 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. This is a good draft class at multiple positions, and teams will be shuffling around to find the best fit for them on both sides of the ball.

My position previews are always fun to write. The scouting is over, and I’ve graded over 400 players in this draft class. Now, it’s time to give you a taste of what I’ve seen on film.

Here are some of the defensive tackles from this draft you need to know.

***

Maybe Two

This is not a top-heavy draft class of defensive tackles. I believe there is one lock for the first round, and there is one player who could sneak into the first round – depending on how things fall. However, there is more talent in the mid rounds, and that’s why I give this class of DTs a “B” grade overall.

Byron Murphy (Texas) is the lock to go in the first round. He’s a freakishly strong interior lineman, and his lower-body strength makes him tough to move off the spot. Murphy is an active player who can quickly get to the other side of the line of scrimmage. He’s adept at holding his ground and uses his legs to push back with relentless force. Murphy played limited snaps (the Longhorns had a rotation up front), so he played all snaps with a high motor. We’ll see if an increased workload yields the same results at the pro level.

Johnny Newton (Illinois) could hear his name called on the first night of the draft. While Murphy played on a rotation, Newton played all the time. He did not miss a game in four years, and he led the FBS in blocked kicks (two field goals, two extra points) in 2023. I like the way Newton hustles on every play. He has strength and quickness to his game. Newton does a good job of knifing through the line, and if the play goes away from him then he will chase to the backside. Many interior defensive linemen simply give up in that scenario. Because of his motor, Newton does get worn out and he’ll have to improve his ability against double teams (which can stunt his movement).

***

A Bunch of Talent

Starting in the second round, I think there is a cluster of talent at defensive tackle. In fact, there could be a run on the position in the second and third rounds. There are some late-round gems (more on them in a bit), but these mid-round guys could develop like top-tier talent.

Kris Jenkins (Michigan) is one of my favorites in this class. It might be because his father, Kris Sr., was one of my favorites when he played in the league for over a decade. It is definitely because I believe Jenkins can share similar success. Jenkins is pro ready, and he knows how to prepare his body and mind for this tough game. Jenkins is not built like his father, but like his dad he plays with violent striking hands. He can move across the defensive line, inside or outside, based on the down and distance. Jenkins is athletic enough to use on stunts and twists inside. He’s the type of player I think could be a better pro than he was a collegian – and he was a key piece of Michigan’s championship defense.

Ruke Ohrorhoro (Clemson) is disruptive even when he doesn’t get to the play. HIs size and length help him clog up passing lanes, and his reach means he can engulf ball-carriers that are trying to get by him. He really likes to get after the quarterback, and Ohrorhoro plays with a chip on his shoulder. He doesn’t offer much in terms of pass-rushing moves, but he’s got the quickness and athleticism to add more to his bag of tricks.

Mike Hall Jr (Ohio State) has cat-like quickness off the line of scrimmage. He does this while checking in at nearly 300 pounds! Hall knows how to quickly get into blockers and get by them. He’s an active player, and he needs to be because larger offensive linemen can disrupt his moves – if they can get ahold of him. Hall does a good job of chasing plays when they go away from him. He’ll have to work on his run-stuffing ability, but Hall is the type of player you want to rotate in on passing downs.

Maason Smith (LSU) is a big man, measuring in at 6-foot-4, 308 pounds. His imposing size means he naturally takes up a lot of space. His length helps him knock down passes and he’s tough to get away from in tight spaces. Smith can get upright because of his height, so he’ll need to work to maintain leverage against more savvy interior offensive linemen. He suffered a season-ending knee injury two years ago, and Smith is more of a prospect than he is a finished product. However, the tools and natural size are there for him to develop into a trusted playmaker.

Braden Fiske (FSU) might be my favorite player in this group. There is a chance he sneaks up to the high second round, and someone is going to get a value if they get him in the third round. Fiske is an intense player, and he chooses violence on every snap. There are no plays off with this guy. He wants to win every rep, and he wants to humiliate his opponent each time he’s out there. He was at Western Michigan for five seasons before transferring to Florida State for 2023. Injuries have hampered him during his college career, likely because he plays ‘all out’ and doesn’t have an off switch.

T’Vondre Sweat (Texas) has met with the Broncos for a top-30 visit, but his stock may be falling after getting arrested for DWI earlier this month. He’s already a mid-round pick, and even with the arrest I don’t think he falls much further (if at all) from the third or fourth round. Sweat is a fun player to watch work inside. It’s rare you see a 366-pound man move like Sweat does. He got better as his college career went on at Texas but Sweat needs to mature on and off the field. The raw tools are off the charts, but a team is going to have to coach him up – and Sweat is going to have to keep his weight under control. He could be a bust but Sweat could end up being the best of the bunch if he stays focused. That’s worth taking a chance on.

***

Day Three Gems

While the talent dries up in the middle rounds, there are some players who I would love to see the Broncos draft on Saturday.

Fabian Lovett (FSU) was one of the best players during the week of practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year. That week in Texas, Lovett was in the backfield constantly. They couldn’t even run through 9-on-7 drills without Lovett ruining the play. He is as disruptive as they come, and he’s motivated to get into the league. On film, those same skills are there – but inconsistently. Lovett is a rotational player who can be disruptive no matter the down or distance. I don’t mind him stuffing the run, and I want him on the field to create middle pressure during passing downs.

Khristian Boyd (Northern Iowa) is what scouts call a space eater. I like his build, and he’s a strong player who can bull rush on the inside. He does a good job of peeking into the backfield as the play breaks down in front of him. This helps him find the ball-carrier quickly and efficiently. Boyd is a small-school prospect, so the jump in level of competition will be something he has to get used to. As a player who works hard, I don’t imagine the transition will be a problem for him. He plays with strength and tenacity, but he’s also a bit out of control at times. Pro coaching will get the best out of this raw prospect.

