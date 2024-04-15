Close
Broncos bulk up defensive line add veteran journeyman

Apr 15, 2024, 11:57 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos signed Angelo Blackson to a one-year deal on Monday bulking up their defensive line, according to 9News’ Mike Klis.

Blackson, 31, was taken in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Auburn and has played in 128 NFL games over his nine seasons of action. The six-foot-four, 318-pound lineman spent last year with Jacksonville, after stints in Chicago Arizona, Houston, Tennessee and more.

Blackson has only started 42 games in his career, and has recorded 8.5 sacks—none since 2021 though. He’s totaled 179 career tackles, 17 of which have been for a loss. His best season likely came for the 2019 Texans, who went to the divisional round of the playoffs thanks in part to J.J. Watt, D.J. Reader and a very strong defensive line. Blackson overlapped in the desert with now Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph when he was the head coach of the Cardinals in 2020.

It’s likely that the Broncos signed Angelo Blackson for depth. Their group on the line is Zach Allen, D.J. Jones, Malcolm Roach, Blackson, Matt Henningsen and Elijah Garcia.

Joseph’s defense was solid in the second half of last season and will be relied upon heavily for wins given the Broncos will roll out either a non-proven starting quarterback or an altogether rookie.

