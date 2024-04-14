The Pioneers stand atop the college hockey mountaintop

On Saturday night, the University of Denver had a chance to become the most-successful program in the history of college hockey. They left St. Paul, Minnesota with that distinction, winning their 10th national championship to move past the University of Michigan for the most titles in the history of the sport.

And the Pioneers accomplished the feat in impressive fashion. DU blanked No. 1-ranked Boston College, winning 2-0 to become the champs.

It was the latest great performance from goaltender Matt Davis. He made 35 saves in the biggest game of his life, capping an epic run during the postseason.

In an eight-game run to the title, Davis allowed just 10 total goals. In the Pioneers four games during the NCAA tournament, the goalie let just three goals past him.

That gives any team a chance to win. It was certainly enough for DU.

The Pios got second-period goals from Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz, providing more than enough on Saturday evening. Davis was more than up to the task, making those two goals hold up.

The University of Denver has a storied hockey history. Now, they have an achievement to match that lore.

