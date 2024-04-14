Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

HOCKEY

The Pioneers stand atop the college hockey mountaintop

Apr 13, 2024, 7:07 PM | Updated: 7:16 pm

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

On Saturday night, the University of Denver had a chance to become the most-successful program in the history of college hockey. They left St. Paul, Minnesota with that distinction, winning their 10th national championship to move past the University of Michigan for the most titles in the history of the sport.

And the Pioneers accomplished the feat in impressive fashion. DU blanked No. 1-ranked Boston College, winning 2-0 to become the champs.

It was the latest great performance from goaltender Matt Davis. He made 35 saves in the biggest game of his life, capping an epic run during the postseason.

In an eight-game run to the title, Davis allowed just 10 total goals. In the Pioneers four games during the NCAA tournament, the goalie let just three goals past him.

That gives any team a chance to win. It was certainly enough for DU.

The Pios got second-period goals from Jared Wright and Rieger Lorenz, providing more than enough on Saturday evening. Davis was more than up to the task, making those two goals hold up.

The University of Denver has a storied hockey history. Now, they have an achievement to match that lore.

No team has won more hockey championships than the Pioneers. They hoisted their 10th trophy to stand alone atop the college hockey mountain.

Hockey

Sean Monahan #23 of the Winnipeg Jets celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Avalanche...

Jake Shapiro

Avalanche get embarrassed by Jets in biggest game of the season

The Avalanche will meet the Winnipeg Jets in the playoffs next weekend after being embarrassed Saturday and likely losing home ice

3 hours ago

DU hockey...

Will Petersen

DU hockey moving on in NCAA Tournament after dramatic 2OT win

DU hockey forward Tristan Broz played hero, finding the back of the net on a slick wrist-shot with 7:33 to go in the second overtime session

16 days ago

Nikolai Kovalenko...

Jake Shapiro

Blue-chip Avalanche prospect could soon join the team

Nikolai Kovalenko is in Denver, could that mean the Russian forward could soon be joining the Colorado Avalanche

26 days ago

Nikita Zadorov and Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

Avs rival pays Nathan MacKinnon the highest compliment

If anyone knows what it's like to play with Nathan MacKinnon, it's Nikita Zadorov, who had some nice things to say about Nate

1 month ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

Jake Shapiro

Nathan MacKinnon gets NHL’s top weekly honor again

The Colorado Avalanche are heating up, winners of three straight on the back of MVP candidate Nathan MacKinnon

1 month ago

Nuggets TV...

Jake Shapiro

There might be new hope for Nuggets and Avs games to get back on TV

Kevin Demoff's first priority in his new role as boss at Kroenke Sports and Entertainment is to get the Avalanche and Nuggets back on TV

1 month ago

The Pioneers stand atop the college hockey mountaintop