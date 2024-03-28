Close
HOCKEY

DU hockey moving on in NCAA Tournament after dramatic 2OT win

Mar 28, 2024, 5:17 PM

DU hockey...

(Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The DU hockey team is moving on in the 2024 NCAA Tournament thanks to a dramatic 2OT goal on Thursday afternoon.

Tristan Broz played hero, finding the back of the net on a slick wrist-shot with 7:33 to go in the second overtime session. The No. 3 Pioneers got the win over UMass to keep a special season alive.

DU now advances to face winner of Maine and Cornell with a spot in the Frozen Four on the line. That game will be on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 p.m. MT.

The Pioneers earned the top seed in the Springfield region, but still had to travel and play a true road game based on how the bracket fell. Luckily, it didn’t matter as they pursue their 10th national championship.

Denver last won it in 2022, so they’re looking for a second title in three years. Goalie Matt Davis was fantastic against UMass, making 46 saves and gutting through an injury in 2OT to help secure the win.

Boston Buckberger got the Pioneers on the board in the second period to take a 1-0 lead, but UMass tied it about seven minutes later. The third period and first overtime were both scoreless, before Broz won it.

It’s a great win for a storied program, and one that will be remembered for a long time should they go on to win another national championship.

DU hockey moving on in NCAA Tournament after dramatic 2OT win