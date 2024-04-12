Broncos Hall of Famer performs on Masked Singer

DeMarcus Ware had a heck of a first career, earning a spot in the Hall of Fame for his 12 NFL seasons—and his second career seems to be taking off too.

Ware, who has already sung in front of the public eye, did so again this week when he was revealed as the Koala on Masked Singer. Ware belted out Tears for Fears’ Everybody Wants to Rule the World. The Masked Singer judges seemed to really enjoy the performance too.

This isn’t Ware’s first run on a competition show, he finished seventh in 2018 for Season 7’s Dancing With the Stars.

The former Cowboy and Bronco was inducted into the Hall of Fame last fall. Earlier that weekend he sang the National Anthem ahead of the Hall of Fame Game.

Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2015 Broncos Super Bowl team. The pass-rusher only spent the last three seasons of his career in Denver but he was still great, recording 21.5 sacks in 37 games and adding 3.5 more en route to the Super Bowl 50 win.

Ware’s signing actually started when he was still rocking orange and blue. Here’s a clip from the Broncos of the feared defensive lineman singing back in 2016.