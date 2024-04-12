Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos Hall of Famer performs on Masked Singer

Apr 12, 2024, 1:03 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DeMarcus Ware had a heck of a first career, earning a spot in the Hall of Fame for his 12 NFL seasons—and his second career seems to be taking off too.

Ware, who has already sung in front of the public eye, did so again this week when he was revealed as the Koala on Masked Singer. Ware belted out Tears for Fears’ Everybody Wants to Rule the World. The Masked Singer judges seemed to really enjoy the performance too.

YouTube video

This isn’t Ware’s first run on a competition show, he finished seventh in 2018 for Season 7’s Dancing With the Stars.

YouTube video

The former Cowboy and Bronco was inducted into the Hall of Fame last fall. Earlier that weekend he sang the National Anthem ahead of the Hall of Fame Game.

Ware was a nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, and a member of the 2015 Broncos Super Bowl team. The pass-rusher only spent the last three seasons of his career in Denver but he was still great, recording 21.5 sacks in 37 games and adding 3.5 more en route to the Super Bowl 50 win.

Ware’s signing actually started when he was still rocking orange and blue. Here’s a clip from the Broncos of the feared defensive lineman singing back in 2016.

Broncos

Edgerrin Cooper...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos can finally address inside linebacker in the ’24 draft

After ignoring the position for years, the Broncos can finally attempt to solidify the middle of their defense by taking an inside linebacker

9 hours ago

Luke McCaffrey...

Will Petersen

Local guys, including Luke McCaffrey, visited Dove Valley this week

Along with Luke McCaffrey, also in the building this week was another Valor graduate, offensive tackle Roger Rosengarten from Washington

23 hours ago

Drake Maye Broncos QB...

Cecil Lammey

NFL scouts have interesting comments on potential Broncos rookie QBs

The Denver Broncos are looking for a franchise quarterback, likely in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. From Dane Brugler’s draft guide, there are some interesting quotes from NFL scouts and college coaches. What do these quotes mean? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

24 hours ago

Broncos logo...

Andrew Mason

No, that Broncos logo floating around the Internet isn’t legit

The Broncos are getting new uniforms — but contrary to what circulated Thursday, they aren’t getting a new logo.

24 hours ago

Levi Wallace Broncos...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos hosting free agent CB with 12 interceptions for visit

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, former Steelers and Bills cornerback Levi Wallace will make a trip to visit the Broncos on Friday

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Could ‘Mahomes regret’ compel Sean Payton to trade up?

Sean Payton wanted Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL Draft. But he could only watch as the Chiefs jumped in front and picked him.

1 day ago

Broncos Hall of Famer performs on Masked Singer