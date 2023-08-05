DeMarcus Ware delivers classy, heartfelt speech at HOF induction

In an emotional speech, one in which he talked about a near-death experience in college transforming his life, DeMarcus Ware became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Saturday, the former Broncos pass rusher was enshrined in Canton.

During his induction, Ware talked about his three years in Denver. It was a call from Peyton Manning that helped make him a Bronco. It was a tenure that ended with a Super Bowl victory, just as the quarterback pitched Ware in that fateful conversation.

The champion and Hall of Fame inductee also mentioned John Elway, the Bowlen family and Von Miller during his speech. In addition, he left seats in the audience for Demaryius Thomas and Ronnie Hillman, two Super Bowl 50 teammates who have passed away far too soon.

"I held some seats in my heart for you guys here today."@DeMarcusWare paid tribute to the teammates he's lost today at the @ProFootballHOF enshrinement ceremony: pic.twitter.com/jNT3e6FdTS — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 5, 2023

It was a classy, gracious and powerful speech. It was classic DeMarcus Ware, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

***

Follow @jamesmerilatt