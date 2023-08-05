Close
BRONCOS

DeMarcus Ware delivers classy, heartfelt speech at HOF induction

Aug 5, 2023, 11:23 AM

DeMarcus Ware...

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

In an emotional speech, one in which he talked about a near-death experience in college transforming his life, DeMarcus Ware became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. On Saturday, the former Broncos pass rusher was enshrined in Canton.

During his induction, Ware talked about his three years in Denver. It was a call from Peyton Manning that helped make him a Bronco. It was a tenure that ended with a Super Bowl victory, just as the quarterback pitched Ware in that fateful conversation.

The champion and Hall of Fame inductee also mentioned John Elway, the Bowlen family and Von Miller during his speech. In addition, he left seats in the audience for Demaryius Thomas and Ronnie Hillman, two Super Bowl 50 teammates who have passed away far too soon.

It was a classy, gracious and powerful speech. It was classic DeMarcus Ware, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

***

