AVALANCHE

Mikko Rantanen trending toward return for Avs biggest game yet

Apr 12, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 1:05 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche will play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday afternoon in their biggest game of the season thus far, and it sure looks like star forward Mikko Rantanen will be on the ice.

Rantanen returned to practice on Friday in a normal sweater, signaling he’s cleared for contact after missing the last two games with a concussion.

He skated on a second-line with Casey Mittelstadt and Valeri Nichushkin, as the first-line featured Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon and Jonathan Drouin.

Rantanen took a hard hit against the Oilers a week ago and immediately left the game and did not return. He since sat out contests against the Stars and Wild, but looks poised to return for a showdown with the Jets.

The Avs and Winnipeg both have 104 points with three games to go. Whoever wins at Ball Arena will be in the driver’s seat to take second in the Central Division and have home-ice advantage in their likely Round 1 showdown. Dallas has 109 points, so either team catching them for the division title is real long-shot.

Rantanen has been huge for Colorado this year, posting another stellar season. His 102 points are second on the team, trailing the Hart Trophy favorite MacKinnon with a ridiculous 137 points. Rantanen has 40 goals and 62 assists.

Meanwhile, forward Miles Wood was skating at practice and head coach Jared Bednar should provide an update on his potential availability. Wood also hasn’t played since Friday, April 5 in Edmonton.

But with the playoffs getting closer, it’s great to see Mikko Rantanen back out there with his teammates. The Avalanche need one last push to make sure they start the playoffs at home.

(Update: 1:05 p.m.) –

It definitely sounds like Rantanen is playing, while Wood is not. We’ll see who starts in net for Colorado.

