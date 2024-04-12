The Broncos can finally address inside linebacker in the ’24 draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. This is a good draft class at multiple positions, and teams will be shuffling around to find the best fit for them on both sides of the ball.

My position previews are always fun to write. The scouting is over, and I’ve graded over 400 players in this draft class. Now, it’s time to give you a taste of what I’ve seen on film.

Here are some of the inside linebackers from this draft you need to know.

***

Top-Tier

The modern inside linebacker is different from the “thumper” from years past. Teams are looking for sound tacklers, but they want players who can cover in space. This is a response to the change of the tight end position as many are just super-sized wide receivers. Defenses need an inside linebacker that won’t look out of place in coverage.

I believe Edgerrin Cooper (Texas A&M) is the best in this group, and he’s likely to be a second-round pick. Cooper has length, and he has speed to cover. He led the SEC in tackles for loss in 2023, and Cooper can regularly make plays on the other side of the line. His speed makes him better in coverage than most in this group, but it does run him out of plays at time. He plays with his hair on fire and is always in a hurry to get to the ball-carrier. Perhaps in the pros some better patience is needed when diagnosing plays.

Payton Wilson (NC State) is a favorite of mine, mainly because of his amazing speed (clocked at 23.7 MPH). Also, I love the competitive spirit he shows on the field. There is no doubt that if Wilson is on the field, he’s going all out to make a play. I like his size (6-foot-4), and he can play on all three downs. However, medical reports are going to be huge for Wilson. He battled a knee injury early in his college career, and he’s had multiple shoulder injuries during his time with the Wolfpack.

Junior Colson (Michigan) is tough, productive, and has a tremendous work ethic. For years, he’s been a leader on the Wolverines defense, and that should help him easily make the jump to the NFL. I like the way he plays downhill, and he arrives at the play with bad intentions. That physical style can beat up an opponent, and it has also taken a toll on Colson at times. He’ll play through injury, but he has been banged up a few times – like missing Combine drills this year due to a hamstring injury. In coverage, Colson works hard but leaves too much space for receivers to work with.

Trevin Wallace (Kentucky) has all the tools you want in a modern linebacker, especially when it comes to coverage. He’s got the athleticism to play sideline-to-sideline football, and he looks smooth when changing direction in space. Wallace has extensive special teams experience which will get him on the field right away in the pros. His speed also helps him as a blitzer up the middle. He needs to diagnose better as his athleticism can be used against him on play fakes.

Cedric Gray (North Carolina) plays with a high football intelligence, and that makes it difficult for quarterbacks to fool him with their eyes or pump fakes. Gray is tough and competitive, and he finds a way to the ball regularly – even when the play goes away from him. It’s that type of hustle that makes him stand out on film. He uses his mind to stay ahead of the play because he lacks recovery speed (think Josey Jewell).

***

Mid-Round Value

This class is slightly above average overall, and that means there are some mid-round value players I like. If you miss out early on Day 2 of the draft, then late on Friday and early on Day 3 you’ll find value.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr (Clemson) is a name many will recognize because his father, Jeremiah Trotter Sr, played 11 years in the NFL. Trotter is a chase player who will bring you down if he catches you. He’s got a great work ethic and knows what it takes to make it in the NFL. He also has a knack for snaring interceptions on routes over the middle. Trotter does struggle to get ahold of shiftier backs in open spaces at times on film.

Jordan Magee (Temple) is a player the Broncos like. They hosted him on a top-30 visit, and there’s a lot to like about his game. Magee has speed, but what makes him stand out is his footwork and change-of-direction ability. He can run, and he can cover. Magee plays like a larger player, and he did suffer a biceps injury last year because of his play style.

Curtis Jacobs (Penn State) was highly recruited coming out of high school, but he never fully played up to his potential with the Nittany Lions. That means potential is there with pro coaching. He’s at least going to get on the field during passing downs because of his agility in coverage. I’d like to see him get better at the scrape-and-flow you’ll need to be on the field during run downs. He can run, but he sometimes runs himself into the scrum without a plan of attack.

***

Late-Round Gems

I know the Broncos love Easton Gibbs (Wyoming) and for good reason. Gibbs impressed during the week of practice for the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year. He did that by showing off his coverage ability, including a pick-six during one practice. Gibbs did not perform as well as he’d like to at the Combine, but he made up for it with a strong performance I was in attendance for at his pro day. Gibbs is a team-first player who can play on special teams until he gets an opportunity to start in the NFL. He’s not too far removed from the talented Cowboys linebackers of the recent past like Chad Muma or Logan Wilson. There’s many reasons I believe the Broncos will try to draft him.

Steele Chambers (Ohio State) is a converted running back who brings late-round appeal as an inside linebacker. He kind of mirrors backs from the defensive side of the ball. That means he meets them in the hole, and he arrives with violence. Chambers was a cornerstone of the Buckeyes’ defense, and he can immediately contribute on special teams. He may not have the size to start regularly, but you’re getting a good football player if you get Chambers late or as a priority free agent.

