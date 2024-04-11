Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL DRAFT 2024

Could ‘Mahomes regret’ compel Sean Payton to trade up?

Apr 11, 2024, 12:48 PM | Updated: 12:55 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Sean Payton loved Patrick Mahomes in the lead-up to the 2017 NFL Draft.

“I remember thinking, ‘The only thing I don’t like about the player is his voice.’ That’s how great an impression he left on us,’” Payton recalled to Peter King in February.

Sean Payton loved Mahomes so much that the New Orleans Saints were poised to select the then-Texas Tech quarterback with the No. 11 overall pick. But Kansas City jumped the line, trading up with the Buffalo Bills for the 10th choice. The Chiefs selected Mahomes, and the rest is history that is still being written — with the final chapter being an already-locked-down place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Payton working with Mahomes one of the great what-ifs in the sport’s history. New Orleans has struggled to navigate the post-Drew Brees waters, going 25-26 since his retirement. And Payton is now with Denver, attempting to solve the quarterbacking riddle that has confounded the Broncos since Super Bowl 50.

Payton and the Saints were the league’s most aggressive team at trading up in the draft during his 16 seasons as head coach.

“The irony being that the one time they, they didn’t slide up, it was when Mahomes was in their reach,” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm said on Orange and Blue Today.

“Does he have Mahomes regret and does he see somebody of somewhat similar quality that he could possibly go up for?”

“If that’s the case — as I was saying earlier, if it truly is a solar-eclipse rarity, like you’re only going to get one every ten years — you pull the trigger and you deal with the consequences later because you know that that player can elevate lesser players and cover up spots,” Edholm said.

Of course, that’s where the Broncos’ internal dynamic comes into play. Payton and the New Orleans Saints were aggressive. He was a part of the Broncos showing that same aggression last year when the team sacrificed a third-round pick this year to select cornerback Riley Moss.

Meanwhile, general manager George Paton spoke at his first press conference as Broncos general manager in January 2021 about the “more darts” philosophy of trading down and accumulating more choices. In 2021, he used that strategy to turn one third-round pick into two: edge rusher Baron Browning and guard Quinn Meinerz.

“The more picks, the more darts, the better your chances of hitting the bullseye,” Paton said three years ago.

YouTube video

If those voices collide, which one wins the day?

“I mean, obviously you don’t hire Sean Payton if you don’t think he’s going to have a pretty large say on the franchise,” Edholm said.

“Now I’m not suggesting that George Paton doesn’t have a say in matters. Of course he does. But at the end of the day, [Payton] is still going to make what I believe is the final call — or at least the most compelling reason why they should do what he wants to do.

“It’s going to be a pretty loud voice in the room.”

And that voice might be tinged with regret over the all-timer that got away — in the year when Payton and the Saints decided to stand pat.

NFL Draft 2024

Broncos mock draft Brock Bowers...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos can solve their second-biggest need in the ’24 Draft

Denver's tight end room was unproductive last season, creating a problem that Sean Payton and company have to fix this offseason

6 hours ago

Quinyon Mitchell mocked by Mel Kiper Jr. to Broncos...

Andrew Mason

If you want the Broncos to get a quarterback, you won’t like the latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

Cornerback may not be a big Broncos need, but Mel Kiper Jr. became the latest pundit to mock a corner to the Broncos.

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

ESPN analyst: There’s a ‘wide’ draft range regarding Bo Nix

In mock drafts, Bo Nix is among the hardest players to project — and the Broncos are among the hardest teams to project, says an ESPN analyst.

2 days ago

Laiatu Latu...

Andrew Mason

Broncos hold visit with likely first-round edge rusher

UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu, a potential mid-first-round edge rusher, visited with the Denver Broncos recently.

2 days ago

Terrion Arnold...

Andrew Mason

If Broncos go cornerback early, could Terrion Arnold be in play?

Terrion Arnold relishes the chance to play opposite Pat Surtain II, but the Broncos might be best served to wait on CB.

4 days ago

Spencer Rattler...

Andrew Mason

Spencer Rattler on meeting with Sean Payton: ‘He knows what he’s doing’

Spencer Rattler is one of the QB prospects with whom the Broncos met, and for him, the meeting required the most study and preparation.

7 days ago

Could ‘Mahomes regret’ compel Sean Payton to trade up?