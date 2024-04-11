The Rockies are not last in ESPN’s new MLB Power Rankings

The Colorado Rockies are not the worst team in Major League Baseball.

At least, not according to the standings or the new ESPN MLB Power Rankings that dropped on Thursday.

No, Colorado checks in at No. 29 of 30 clubs, ahead of the Chicago White Sox. The Rockies are 3-10 on the season while the White Sox are just 2-10.

Here’s part of what ESPN had to say about Colorado’s frustrating and sometimes embarrassing start to the 2024 season:

Kyle Freeland had a really good spring, posting a 2.37 ERA in 19 Cactus League innings, but he struggled mightily when the games began to start. The Rockies’ 30-year-old left-hander gave up a whopping 17 runs and allowed 24 of 40 batters to reach during his first two starts against the D-backs and Cubs. But Freeland was better in his third start against the division-rival D-backs (4 runs, 2 earned, in five innings) and should eventually get back to doing what he normally does.

As mentioned, Freeland did indeed rebound in his third start of the season and the Rockies got their third win on Monday night against Arizona. Still, he’s supposed to be the best pitcher on this staff and his ERA currently sits at 16.03.

He’s not the only pitcher struggling, as two of Colorado’s best projected relievers also have ERAs above 10. Justin Lawrence sits at 11.57 while Tyler Kinley checks in at 10.80. It’s early, but these inflated numbers are concerning.

And on offense, the $182 million man Kris Bryant has been pitiful. He’s 4-40 on the season with 15 strikeouts, good for a .100 batting average. In front of a sparse crowd on Wednesday, the Rockies lowest in 10 years for a non-COVID season, Bryant whiffed as the potential winning-run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth. Colorado lost 5-3 to the Diamondbacks.

Elsewhere, Nolan Jones is hitting just .157 and Brendan Rodgers just .174. These are not only regulars in the lineup, they’re expected to be future stars. That doesn’t appear to be the case thus far.

And while the Rockies have yet to win a series in 2024, it’s still only 13 games. They have 149 to go, but if the early indications are any sign, it’s going to be a long summer.