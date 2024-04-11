Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

The Rockies are not last in ESPN’s new MLB Power Rankings

Apr 11, 2024, 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Kris Bryant Rockies...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies are not the worst team in Major League Baseball.

At least, not according to the standings or the new ESPN MLB Power Rankings that dropped on Thursday.

No, Colorado checks in at No. 29 of 30 clubs, ahead of the Chicago White Sox. The Rockies are 3-10 on the season while the White Sox are just 2-10.

Here’s part of what ESPN had to say about Colorado’s frustrating and sometimes embarrassing start to the 2024 season:

Kyle Freeland had a really good spring, posting a 2.37 ERA in 19 Cactus League innings, but he struggled mightily when the games began to start. The Rockies’ 30-year-old left-hander gave up a whopping 17 runs and allowed 24 of 40 batters to reach during his first two starts against the D-backs and Cubs. But Freeland was better in his third start against the division-rival D-backs (4 runs, 2 earned, in five innings) and should eventually get back to doing what he normally does.

As mentioned, Freeland did indeed rebound in his third start of the season and the Rockies got their third win on Monday night against Arizona. Still, he’s supposed to be the best pitcher on this staff and his ERA currently sits at 16.03.

He’s not the only pitcher struggling, as two of Colorado’s best projected relievers also have ERAs above 10. Justin Lawrence sits at 11.57 while Tyler Kinley checks in at 10.80. It’s early, but these inflated numbers are concerning.

And on offense, the $182 million man Kris Bryant has been pitiful. He’s 4-40 on the season with 15 strikeouts, good for a .100 batting average. In front of a sparse crowd on Wednesday, the Rockies lowest in 10 years for a non-COVID season, Bryant whiffed as the potential winning-run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth. Colorado lost 5-3 to the Diamondbacks.

Elsewhere, Nolan Jones is hitting just .157 and Brendan Rodgers just .174. These are not only regulars in the lineup, they’re expected to be future stars. That doesn’t appear to be the case thus far.

And while the Rockies have yet to win a series in 2024, it’s still only 13 games. They have 149 to go, but if the early indications are any sign, it’s going to be a long summer.

Rockies

Nolan Jones in front of a small Coors Field crowd...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies lose in front of smallest Coors Field crowd in 10 years

The Colorado Rockies bullpen couldn't hold it together as the club fell to 3-10 thanks to a 5-3 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks

22 hours ago

Matt Holliday Jackson Holliday...

Jake Shapiro

Son of Rockies star Matt Holliday, Jackson, called up for MLB debut

Jackson Holliday, the son of former Colorado Rockies star Matt Holliday, is set to make his MLB debut this week for the Baltimore Orioles

1 day ago

Kris Bryant and Trevor Story...

Jake Shapiro

Trevor Story’s disaster deal is still not as bad as Kris Bryant’s

Trevor Story is done for the year, continuing his oft-injured post-Colorado Rockies career, how does it compare to Kris Bryant

2 days ago

Kyle Freeland...

Andrew Mason

Rockies No. 1 starter Kyle Freeland gets back on track after two rough starts

Kyle Freeland held the Diamondbacks to 2 earned runs over 5 tough innings as he returned to form after a disastrous road trip.

3 days ago

Bud Black...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers now say Rockies have shortest odds at making history

The Colorado Rockies have never been the worst team in Major League Baseball but that could change in 2024 according to oddsmakers

3 days ago

Rockies...

Andrew Mason

Colorado Rockies match worst 10-game start in club history

The bad start of the Colorado Rockies continued as Kris Bryant was booed and the team did something not seen in MLB in 35 years.

4 days ago

The Rockies are not last in ESPN’s new MLB Power Rankings