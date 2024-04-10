Peyton Manning, Omaha Productions reach new deal with ESPN

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning isn’t leaving your television screen anytime soon.

Adam Schefter broke the news on Wednesday afternoon that Manning and his media company, Omaha Productions, have reached a long new deal with ESPN.

The “ManningCast” isn’t going anywhere, along with expanded content from the popular series “Peyton’s Places” and “Eli’s Places.”

ESPN has reached a nine-year media-rights extension with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions, extending the existing partnership into 2034. The deal will see the continuation of the Emmy award-winning Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, and additional Omaha content such as… pic.twitter.com/iCs9GOQ9uY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 10, 2024

Manning and his brother, Eli, have become a staple during Monday Night Football. The main broadcast runs on ESPN, while they offer commentary and bring on guests on ESPN2. Viewers love hearing from the combined four-time Super Bowl champions and getting their perspective on the game.

Peyton commenting “our ball” during a Broncos and Bills Game last year went viral after the Bills fumbled. Eli joked he hadn’t play for the Broncos in eight years.

“Peyton’s Places” is now in Season 4 and showing no signs of slowing down. Peyton is also in talks with former Patriots coach Bill Belichick to join his media company, as well as his Netflix show coming back for a second season. This year they followed around wide receivers, after profiling quarterbacks in 2022.

And an extension through 2034 is notable. A lot of deals in sports media these days are for one or two years, not a decade.

Overall, it’s good for Peyton Manning and good for Broncos fans. They’ll get a lot more of No. 18, while the franchise he used to play for continues to struggle.