Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Season 4 of Peyton Manning’s ESPN show looks better than ever

Oct 19, 2023, 1:30 PM

Peyton Manning...

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning has stayed busy since winning Super Bowl 50.

He’s coached his son in football, done tons of TV commercials, attended plenty of Broncos games and built an impressive media company. Not to mention support the Nuggets during the NBA Finals run, hang with the Avalanche and the Stanley Cup and golf with Charles Barkley.

Omaha Productions has worked on everything from Netflix shows like “Quarterback” to the “ManningCast” on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

But this biggest staple of them all might by “Peyton’s Places,” the wildly popular ESPN+ show in which Manning visits former NFL stars and celebrities, doing all kinds of fun things.

Well, the trailer for season 4 dropped on Thursday, and it looks awesome. Manning does episodes with the likes of Pat McAfee, Wes Welker, Phil Simms, Mark Cuban and George Kittle based on the trailer. It also says that Ricky Watters, Darrell Green, Dan Fouts and more will be featured.

Take a look for yourself.

Look, wherever Manning goes millions of eyes will follow. He’s that entertaining and relatable, and always good for a laugh. Plus, he gets access with some of the biggest names in football history, past and present.

This seems like it’ll be another season worth checking out, especially the episodes with McAfee and Welker. Both are former teammates, McAfee in Indy and Welker in Denver.

McAfee has exploded as one of the top sports media personalities. And Broncos fans have some good memories of Welker catching touchdowns from Manning.

Peyton’s Places Season 4 drops on ESPN+ on Oct. 22.

***

Broncos

Pat Surtain II...

Jake Shapiro

Pat Surtain II wants to play in the Olympics just not how you think

On Thursday, Denver Broncos standout cornerback Patrick Surtain II said he'd like to participate in the game

1 hour ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Do the Denver Broncos have a Russell Wilson problem?

The Broncos offense is not consistently performing under HC Sean Payton and QB Russell Wilson, but who is most to blame for their ineffective play? Follow @CecilLammey

3 hours ago

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 21: Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos walks on the field d...

Will Petersen

Smoke continues to gather on the Jerry Jeudy trade front

The 3-3 Colts are right there in a wide open AFC South, so maybe they think they can win the division and a trade for Jerry Jeudy would help

5 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The reason why the Broncos defense has improved

After allowing 18 TDs in 10 quarters, Pat Surtain II and the Broncos defense have allowed two TDs in nine quarters. What is the difference?

13 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton isn’t worried that his play sheet was shown on TV

"There are a ton of things we change," Sean Payton said about his play sheet getting shown on the Amazon Prime broadcast against the Chiefs

1 day ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

Broncos practice without Greg Dulcich after 11 plays against Chiefs

To no one's surprise, tight end Greg Dulcich did not practice Wednesday as the Broncos returned to on-field work following their mini-bye

1 day ago

Season 4 of Peyton Manning’s ESPN show looks better than ever