Season 4 of Peyton Manning’s ESPN show looks better than ever

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning has stayed busy since winning Super Bowl 50.

He’s coached his son in football, done tons of TV commercials, attended plenty of Broncos games and built an impressive media company. Not to mention support the Nuggets during the NBA Finals run, hang with the Avalanche and the Stanley Cup and golf with Charles Barkley.

Omaha Productions has worked on everything from Netflix shows like “Quarterback” to the “ManningCast” on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

But this biggest staple of them all might by “Peyton’s Places,” the wildly popular ESPN+ show in which Manning visits former NFL stars and celebrities, doing all kinds of fun things.

Well, the trailer for season 4 dropped on Thursday, and it looks awesome. Manning does episodes with the likes of Pat McAfee, Wes Welker, Phil Simms, Mark Cuban and George Kittle based on the trailer. It also says that Ricky Watters, Darrell Green, Dan Fouts and more will be featured.

Take a look for yourself.

From sawing Peyton in half, sucking helium out of footballs, driving the Madden Cruiser, going to Disney World and more, there's still a lot of football history to cover. Season 4 of Peyton's Places premieres Oct. 22 on @ESPNPlus! pic.twitter.com/RdkhLamSip — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 19, 2023

Look, wherever Manning goes millions of eyes will follow. He’s that entertaining and relatable, and always good for a laugh. Plus, he gets access with some of the biggest names in football history, past and present.

This seems like it’ll be another season worth checking out, especially the episodes with McAfee and Welker. Both are former teammates, McAfee in Indy and Welker in Denver.

McAfee has exploded as one of the top sports media personalities. And Broncos fans have some good memories of Welker catching touchdowns from Manning.

Peyton’s Places Season 4 drops on ESPN+ on Oct. 22.

