NFL DRAFT 2024

If Broncos go cornerback early, could Terrion Arnold be in play?

Apr 7, 2024, 10:19 PM | Updated: Apr 8, 2024, 2:10 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The years that Terrion Arnold spent at Alabama as a linchpin of the Crimson Tide secondary prepared him for the challenge of being a frequently-targeted cornerback.

In fact, among all FBS cornerbacks, just eight were targeted more often in 2023 than Arnold, who saw passes thrown his way 79 times, per data compiled by Pro Football Focus. But quite often, Arnold made foes pay; opposing quarterbacks had a mere 50.7 rating when throwing in his direction.

If the Broncos — who Arnold said met with him at the Combine — drafted Arnold in Round 1, he could expect a similar scenario as foes avoid Surtain.

“Playing next to Pat it would be like playing next to Kool-Aid [McKinstry, an Alabama teammate], you would have somebody who you could look at, at the next level who could challenge you push you to be better,” Arnold said.

“I mean,[Surtain] is already proven in the NFL so I would love to do that if I had the opportunity.

But beyond names like Terrion Arnold and Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell, there are others who could make sense for the Broncos, including these three:

WILLIE DREW, VIRGINIA STATE

A product of Division II, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound ballhawk broke up 16 passes last year, his third season after transferring from then-FCS James Madison.

Drew was solid at the Senior Bowl and had a good Combine workout, legitimizing his cause and showing that his college dominance was not a result of playing outside of Division I.

ELIJAH JONES, BOSTON COLLEGE

A veteran of six college seasons, Jones allowed the second-lowest opposing passer rating among all FBS cornerbacks targeted at least 40 times last year on balls thrown in his direction, according to the data compiled by Pro Football Focus. In 40 passes thrown his way, Jones recorded 5 interceptions.

If the Broncos want to incorporate some more press-man coverage into their work, Jones is a perfect fit. His ball skills and length should play well; he broke up 21 passes over 20 games played during the last two seasons.

Jones, who should be available early on Day 3, ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

QWAN’TEZ STIGGERS, CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

He took the long way to the NFL, battling depression and anxiety and eventually going through Fan Controlled Football and the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts, for which he won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Rookie award after posting a 5-INT rookie season north of the border.

The Broncos used one of their top-30 visits on Stiggers, who also stood out at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January. At 5-11 and 203 pounds, Stiggers is built differently than many cornerbacks and could factor in blitz packages.

If Broncos go cornerback early, could Terrion Arnold be in play?