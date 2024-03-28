Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Bud Black says Rockies players aware no one gives them a chance

Mar 28, 2024, 12:20 PM | Updated: 2:25 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies don’t have many people believing in them entering the 2024 season, and manager Bud Black is aware of that.

He says the players on the team are as well.

Black joined “Schlereth and Evans” on 104.3 The Fan on Thursday morning ahead of Opening Day, and said players know expectations are low.

“Our guys have a lot of pride. That’s the thing we talked about in spring training, the naysayers are out there. Our guys hear it. They don’t say much publicly, but internally the guys are not liking what they’re hearing,” Black said.

Fresh off their first 100-loss season in franchise history, the oddsmakers don’t expect much better this year. They’ve set the over / under win total at just 59.5 games, meaning the Rockies could hit the over and still go 60-102. Colorado lost 103 games last season.

“It’s one of those things when you get backed up into the corner, you come out fighting. And I think that’s the message we want to send to our fans,” Black said.

ESPN is one of the major outlets not buying it. They absolutely shredded the Rockies in their preseason Power Rankings earlier this week, putting them 29th out of 30 teams in MLB. Only the Oakland Athletics are behind, and ESPN ripped the front office and ownership for an offseason in which very few moves were made.

Still, Black made his pitch to the fans with Mike and Mark. He thinks the Rockies will be fun to watch and will play the game the right way.

“Come out, you’re going to see us play hard. You’re going to see us run the bases hard, you’re going to see us play defense, you’re going to see us attack the strike zone. All these things that I think the fans can appreciate,” Black said.

Colorado will start the season on Thursday night in Arizona against the Diamondbacks. The home opener is next Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. And then all the pomp and circumstance will be finished and the 162-game grind can begin.

To listen to the full interview with Bud Black on 104.3 The Fan, click here.

Rockies

Elehuris Montero high fives Colorado Rockies teammate Brendan Rodgers...

Jake Shapiro and Andrew Mason

Rockies reveal Opening Day roster for 2024 season

The Colorado Rockies are ready for 2024 Opening Day, revealing their roster ahead of Thursday's season opener in Phoenix.

7 hours ago

How to watch Rockies games...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies announce new TV options in the middle of the night

It's likely you were sleeping when the team announced new options to watch Rockies games on TV just after midnight on Opening Day.

14 hours ago

Dick Monfort Rockies...

Will Petersen

ESPN rips Rockies before season, ranks them 29th out of 30 teams

The Colorado Rockies start the 2024 MLB season on Thursday night in Arizona, and it's barely creating any buzz on the Denver sports scene

2 days ago

Ezequiel Tovar...

Andrew Mason

Rockies, Ezequiel Tovar agree on long-term contract

After a dazzling rookie season in the field, Ezequiel Tovar received a long-term contract extension from the Rockies on Sunday.

4 days ago

Jake Cave...

Andrew Mason

Rockies pick up left-handed bench bat as season opener nears

The Colorado Rockies sent cash considerations to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for 1B/OF Jake Cave.

4 days ago

Nolan Jones of the Colorado Rockies...

James Merilatt

Rockies best player leaves spring training game after injury

The cart had to come out for Nolan Jones, as the rising star on Colorado's roster suffered an injury that put a scare in Rockies fans

5 days ago

Bud Black says Rockies players aware no one gives them a chance