ROCKIES

Rockies reveal Opening Day roster for 2024 season

Mar 28, 2024, 11:05 AM

Elehuris Montero high fives Colorado Rockies teammate Brendan Rodgers...

Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO AND ANDREW MASON


Denver Sports

The Colorado Rockies are ready for 2024 Opening Day, revealing their roster ahead of Thursday’s season opener against the defending National League champions in Phoenix.

The Rockies enter 2024 on the heels of their worst season in franchise history, one in which they lumbered to a 59-103 finish. Colorado returns much of its roster from that down season, making only minor additions this winter.

The Rockies are counting on better health fueling an improved season. There are only two new names in the projected starting lineup or rotation combined. Last year, Charlie Blackmon, Kris Bryant and Brendan Rodgers each missed more than 65 games with various injuries. Rodgers spent the first four months of the season on the injured list. All three are healthy and ready to go for the start of the season.

Right-handed pitchers Cal Quantrill and Dakota Hudson may be bumped from the rotation once Germán Márquez and Antonio Senzatela recover from Tommy John surgery. Both Márquez and Senzatela will begin the season on the 60-day injured list.

Despite optimism from having a full-strength lineup, scant positive sentiment for the purple and black exists beyond 20th and Blake. Nearly every media outlet and member projects the Rockies to rest among MLB’s bottom-three teams.

In their opening series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rockies will face a team that offers a template for the type of turnaround they want to achieve. Arizona lumbered to a 52-110 finish in 2021, improved to 74 wins in 2022 and then to 84-78 last year, nudging its way into the postseason before going on a shock run that took out the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies before falling to the Texas Rangers in the World Series.

Where the D-Backs went, the Rockies aim to go. But it took time in the desert, and similar patience will likely be required along the Front Range.

Full Rockies roster

Right-handed pitchers (10): Jake Bird, Ryan Feltner, Dakota Hudson, Tyler Kinley, Peter Lambert, Justin Lawrence, Nick Mears, Anthony Molina, Cal Quantrill, Victor Vodnik

Left-handed pitchers (3): Jalen Beeks, Kyle Freeland, Austin Gomer

Catchers (2): Elias Díaz, Jacob Stallings

Infielders (5): Ryan McMahon, Elehuris Montero, Brendan Rodgers, Ezequiel Tovar, Alan Trejo

Outfielders (4): Charlie Blackmon, Jake Cave, Brenton Doyle, Nolan Jones

Infielder/outfielder (2): Kris Bryant, Michael Toglia

15-day injured list (2): RHP Daniel Bard, LHP Lucas Gilbreath

60-day injured list (2): RHP Germán Marquez, RHP Antonio Senzatela

Rockies lineup

DH Charlie Blackmon (L)
1B Kris Bryant
LF Nolan Jones (L)
2B Brendan Rodgers
3B Ryan McMahon (L)
C Elias Díaz
RF Michael Toglia (S)
SS Ezequiel Tovar
CF Brenton Doyle

Rockies bench

Catcher Jacob Stallings, 1B/3B Elehuris Montero, INF Alan Trejo, OF/1B Jake Cave

Rockies rotation

Kyle Freeland (L)
Cal Quantrill
Austin Gomber (L)
Ryan Feltner
Dakota Hudson

Rockies bullpen

Closer: Justin Lawrence
Set up: Tyler Kinley
Set up: Jake Bird
Lefty: Jalen Beeks
RP: Nick Mears
RP: Anthony Molina
RP: Victor Vodnik
LR: Peter Lambert

Rockies injured list

Starting pitcher Germán Márquez (60-day), starting pitcher Antonio Senzatela (60-day), right-handed reliever Daniel Bard (15-day), left-handed reliever Lucas Gilbreath (15-day)

