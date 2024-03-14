Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Broncos have mapped out the Russell Wilson cap hit

Mar 13, 2024, 7:04 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos had a couple of choices when it came to the dead money from cutting Russell Wilson and the team chose a path that will deal with more pain now rather than later.

In cutting Wilson before his contract extension even kicked in, Denver was on the hook for an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap money. Wilson himself will be paid $38 million by the Broncos to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Broncos could’ve absorbed that entire number in 2024 or they could spread it out over two years with two different ways to do that. Denver chose to spread it out over two years rather than take on the maximum amount of pain immediately. The two-year plan had two options; one which would spread the money out between the two years with more in year one or the second option, which was a higher dead figure in year two.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver will take on a bigger hit in year one at $53 million against the cap in 2024 and another $32 million against the cap in 2025. That means the Broncos have $17.6 million less in cap space to operate by for the rest of this offseason, and without the numbers their soon-to-be-drafted rookies will command Denver has about $27 million it can spend.

The decision hints that the Broncos may be more focused on rebuilding in 2024 than competing.

Wilson was brought to Denver to be the answer at quarterback after years of the team searching. The giant trade and massive extension he subsequently was signed to will wind up as two of the worst moves in Broncos history. He’s now out of orange and blue and into black and yellow before that extension even kicked in. In the Broncos cutting Russell Wilson, the team will face a ginormous $85 million dead money figure on their salary cap, spread out over two seasons. The team has already begun rebuilding, in part due to this mess-up of a move.

Over Wilson’s two seasons with the Broncos, the team went 11-19 when he started for the team. He threw for 42 touchdowns and had 19 picks, getting better at almost everything in his second season with Payton. In 2023, he averaged per game 19.8-for-29.8 passing with 204.7 yards, 1.7 touchdowns to 0.5 picks and three sacks for 17.2 yards while getting 22.7 rushing yards on 5.3 carries a game. Going back in time to year one, Denver had one of their most embarrassing seasons in club history as the team went 5-12 and head coach Nathaniel Hackett got fired late in the season. Simply said, in the two years Wilson was in Denver, he wasn’t the guy he was in Seattle who went to nine Pro Bowls, battled in two Super Bowls and was constantly on Offensive Player of the Year ballots.

The Broncos are still searching for their Russ replacement; that person could emerge in free agency though the plan seems to be to fix that issue during the NFL Draft. For now, Denver will trot out Jarrett Stidham under center.

Broncos

Adam Trautman...

Cecil Lammey

When are the Broncos going to add more playmakers on offense?

The Denver Broncos have been less active in free agency, especially when it comes to adding playmakers on offense. So, what are they waiting for? Watch Orange and Blue Today with Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason! Follow @CecilLammey

2 hours ago

Mason Rudolph...

Andrew Mason

Another quarterback goes off the free-agent market

Mason Rudolph was rendered redundant by Pittsburgh adding Russell Wilson ... but he won't be replacing Wilson in Denver.

3 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Will Petersen

The Broncos officially announce Jerry Jeudy is gone for two picks

The trade of Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns was reported over the weekend, but with the new NFL league year starting, it's now official

4 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos Super Bowl odds...

Will Petersen

The Broncos have their worst preseason Super Bowl odds ever

The oddsmakers at one popular sportsbook have set the Broncos odds of winning the Super Bowl next year at +12000, or 120-1

7 hours ago

Humphrey...

Andrew Mason

Broncos bring back one of their wide receivers

Lil'Jordan Humphrey will return to the Broncos after agreeing on a one-year contract in advance of the new league year.

8 hours ago

Peyton Manning Olympics...

Will Petersen

Peyton Manning lands cool gig at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics

Peyton Manning will be joined by sportscaster Mike Tirico and singer Kelly Clarkson as hosts of the opening ceremony at the 2024 Olympics

8 hours ago

The Broncos have mapped out the Russell Wilson cap hit