Avalanche sign player with one of the best names in sports history

The Colorado Avalanche have signed one of the greats, adding Ivan Ivan to the roster. What the 21-year-old can add to one of the NHL’s best teams on the ice is unknown but what he adds to the roster on paper is one of the best names in hockey history.

The Czech forward first caught the hockey’s word eyes in 2022’s World Junior Championships. There was a rumor and a graphic claimed his middle name was also Ivan, making him Ivan Ivan Ivan. While it seems other corners of the internet have dispelled triple Ivan, double Ivan is pretty cool too.

“My parents love me and wanted me to be special,” Ivan said in the past. “I want to be special for hockey not just my name.”

Do you remember Ivan Ivan? Ivan is representing Czechia 🇨🇿 at the 2022 World Juniors and explains the reason behind his unique name!@narodnitym | @CBEHockey | #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/1bHf0TBIAQ — Elite Prospects (@eliteprospects) August 9, 2022

No doubt that all the other great names in hockey history will be looking over their shoulders as Ivan Ivan looks to have a legendary career to match his legendary name. So look out: Ziggy Palffy, Garth Snow, Ulf Samuelsson, Dick Duff, Terry Sawchuk, Larry Playfair, Jordin Tootoo, Garth Butcher, Radek Bonk, Bill Quackenbush, Tony Twist, Jonathan Quick, Red Savage, Jimmy Snuggerud, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Yegor Yegorov, Marcel Marcel, Kaapo Kakko, Ron Tugnutt, Per Djoos and Jonathan Cheechoo.

Ivan has been with the Avalanche’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles in 2023-24. He has collected 12 goals and 15 artists in 51 games, leading all Eagles’ rookies in goals, assists, points and multi-point outings. He joins the NHL squad on a two-year deal.

Before coming to Colorado, he tallied 177 points in 191 appearances with the Cape Breton Eagles in the QMJHL from 2019-23. And he had that appearance representing his country in 2022 as well.

With the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, Ivan could be useful depth for the Avs on the team’s stretch run. The bigger news for the team now may be that another bigger-named forward is almost ready to play for the team again.