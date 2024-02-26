Close
BRONCOS

Report: Broncos will cut Tim Patrick if he does not reduce salary

Feb 26, 2024, 2:57 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Tim Patrick unfortunately has not played for the Denver Broncos in the last two seasons and the veteran wide receiver may have played his last game in orange and blue.

According to 9 News’ Broncos insider and 104.3 The Fan contributor Mike Klis the Broncos are looking to change what Patrick is slated to be paid, and if that doesn’t get done they’ll cut him.

Klis wrote:

“The Broncos would like Patrick back – he has the type of competitive attitude (“I hate the Raiders,”) and team-first spirit that is valued in the locker and meeting rooms – but at a considerably reduced price. A release would come if the two sides can’t agree on that reduced” price.

Patrick hasn’t played a snap since earning a three-year, $30 million extension. In the last two training camps, he suffered a torn ACL and then an Achilles injury this past summer. That means Patrick hasn’t played with Russell Wilson and was last seen on the field in 2021. Patrick had 50-plus catches for 730-plus receiving yards and five-plus touchdowns in his last two seasons playing.

With Jerry Juedy going up in cost about $10 million a year, and the Broncos facing a situation where they are over the cap, there are many options for saving the team money. That’s huge considering that doesn’t even begin to factor in the penalty the team will face when they cut Wilson.

If the Broncos can get Patrick back at a reduced price he could be a very valuable piece, but nobody knows what the 30-year-old’s legs will look like. More likely, Patrick may be one of the many moves Geroge Paton is forced to make as he battles the cap while trying to improve a team that hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2015.

From Patrick’s side, he’d be asked to risk forgoing the last of his NFL earnings given the unsure nature of his comeback.

