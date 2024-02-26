Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Broncos will look to bring back Lutz but won’t make it easy

Feb 26, 2024, 10:56 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos hope to not have to make a change at kicker for the second straight season this fall. According to the Denver Gazette, the Broncos and kicker Wil Lutz have a mutual interest in running it back come 2024.

The former Pro Bowl placekicker was with Denver head coach Sean Payton in New Orleans and was traded to the Broncos for a late draft pick ahead of the 2023 season after losing his gig with the Saints. Lutz was decent in Denver but nothing like his former All-Pro nods. He made 30 of his 34 field goals with the Broncos and was 29-of-31 on extra points in his first season at a Mile High. The team went with Lutz after moving on from longtime kicker Brandon McManus, who ended up in Jacksonville.

Where Lutz’s shortcomings became obvious even at altitude was on semi-long kicks, he only took 10 from over 40 yards and made eight of them. Since 2020, Lutz is 23-of-36 on 40-plus yarders, which is just 63.88%. Comparing those numbers to some of the best in the game shows why Lutz shouldn’t be earning what elite kickers do. Justin Tucker has gone 56-of-71 from the same distance over the same period, Harrison Butker 37-of-47, Cairos Santos 47-of-58 and Jason Myers 47-of-59.

The Broncos could do the easy thing and tag Lutz to keep him, but that number would come in at $5.4 million while the team is already expected to be tight on cap space. The Gazette reported on Monday that the Broncos won’t be tagging Lutz.

Between being already over the newly projected cap even with more space than expected, and the likely cut of Russell Wilson—Denver needs to save. So they’ll barter with Lutz to bring him back, and George Paton’s crew will have the upper hand in negations with the 29-year-old special teamer.

Broncos

Tim Patrick...

Jake Shapiro

Report: Broncos will cut Tim Patrick if he does not reduce salary

Tim Patrick unfortunately has not played for Denver in the last two seasons and the wide receiver may have played his last game the Broncos

3 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson talking two Super Bowls didn’t add up for ex-champ

Former offensive guard Damien Woody, who won two titles with the Patriots, had some pointed words for Russell Wilson on ESPN on Monday

3 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Here’s how the Broncos can create plenty of cap space to go shopping in free agency

Even with a huge dead-money figure, Sean Payton and the Broncos can create a massive amount of cap space with some moves.

6 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos mock draft...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix can solidify his draft status this week at the Combine

After a rough showing at the Senior Bowl, the Oregon quarterback needs to have a good showing in Indianapolis to be a top-10 pick

10 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Cecil Lammey

Who and how Broncos Country should tune into the Combine

The 2024 NFL Draft is pivotal for the Broncos, which is why the fan base should check out what's happening this week in Indianapolis

14 hours ago

Sean Payton Russell Wilson Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Inside Russell Wilson’s candid conversation with Brandon Marshall

Russell Wilson didn't hold back when he discussed his side of the contract discussions and eventual benching on a podcast.

21 hours ago

Report: Broncos will look to bring back Lutz but won’t make it easy