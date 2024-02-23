Close
BRONCOS

ESPN’s “bold move” for the Broncos is trading wideout Jerry Jeudy

Feb 23, 2024, 10:34 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos will have to make a lot of moves this offseason, and one of the guys who could be moved is wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

The former first-round pick out of Alabama is due nearly $13 million next year, and he’s probably not worth the price based on his production. Jeudy had just two touchdowns in 16 games in 2023, and has only 11 total in his four years in the league. It’s not what Denver signed up for when they used a premium selection on him in the 2020 NFL Draft.

So while it’s not a crazy thought that head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton might want to move on, according to ESPN, this would be a “bold move.” Trading Jeudy was their prediction for the Broncos when they released an option for all 32 teams on Friday.

“Jeudy might be attractive to a team that thinks it is close to a title and just needs an upgrade at wide receiver. The Broncos could get some draft value for Jeudy before losing him to free agency in 2025. His role in the offense could go to youngster Marvin Mims Jr., a returning Tim Patrick or a free agent who could be signed with a cheaper contract,” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz wrote.

The Broncos definitely want to get a closer look at Mims next year, after he made the Pro Bowl in his rookie season as a returner. Betting on Patrick’s health could be dicey, as he’s had two season ending injuries in training camp each of the last two years.

Besides Jeudy’s lack of production on the field, he’s also brought the Broncos negative attention. Just this past season he picked a fight with NFL Network’s Steve Smith Sr. before a game in Kansas City, and had an all-time bizarre locker room interview as well.

Both sides would probably benefit from a fresh start. And this won’t be the last time a media outlet predicts that Jeudy might be traded.

