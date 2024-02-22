Could Spencer Rattler be a Broncos quarterback option?

MOBILE, Ala. — Spencer Rattler was once tabbed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Turn your watch back to three years ago. Coming off of a season in which he completed 67.5 percent of his passes with 28 touchdowns and 7 interceptions, Rattler, then at the University of Oklahoma, was the NEXT BIG THING.

Two years earlier, he’d been considered the top quarterback in his recruiting class. Playing for coach Lincoln Riley, he’d overcome a suspension during his senior season of high school in Phoenix. Greatness and a coveted draft spot seemed assured.

And then …

Spencer Rattler started the 2021 season slowly, although Oklahoma was undefeated. And against Texas, after a fumble that led to a Longhorns touchdown that put the Sooners in a 35-17 hole, Riley yanked Rattler for Caleb Williams.

Williams led the Sooners back for a 55-48 win. The job was his.

In retrospect, there’s no shame in losing one’s gig to an eventual likely No. 1 overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner. But for Rattler, it forced a course correction.

South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler could sneak into Day 2 of the draft — and could be a Broncos option if they wait to draft a QB. He told me the areas in which he feels he can improve. pic.twitter.com/BIIQXvSeJl — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 22, 2024

SPENCER RATTLER GREW FROM THE EXPERIENCE

So, when Spencer Rattler says that he wants to show teams that he can “handle everything they’ll throw at me,” he means it.

He didn’t emerge with his top-of-the-draft status intact. But after a Senior Bowl week in which he palpably grew from day to day, making better decisions with each practice, his status as a viable, draftable quarterback returned.

What’s more, he did so with a key lesson in place.

“Just never get complacent at anything,” he said. “I always can get better at film study. I always can tighten up pocket movement footwork and just decision-making, everything. I want to not get complacent in any part of my game. But I feel like I’ve taken major strides in the last few years, and I’m happy with where I’m at.”

It’s reached the point where Rattler could find himself off the board before the end of the draft’s second day — and could possibly be the sixth quarterback off the board if he can work his way ahead of Washington’s Michael Penix Jr. and Tulane’s Michael Pratt.

He feels the path he traversed helps him.

“I’m a guy that’s been in two of the best conferences in college football, been in three different systems, have seen a lot, and I feel like I’m proven,” said Rattler. “ So, I just want to show who I am, how I am as a player out there on the field, and then show my knowledge of the game as well.”

Rattler wasn’t ready when his spotlight moment came in 2021.

But now, with the ultimate football challenge looming?

“I’m comfortable with new schemes. I feel like I’m a quick learner, fast processor, and I’m confident in my abilities. I’ve had great coaching,” Rattler said.

“So, I think I’m ready.”