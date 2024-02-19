Close
RAMS

Joe Parker is out at CSU, as the Rams seek a new athletic director

Feb 19, 2024, 11:21 AM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Struggles on the football field ultimately cost Joe Parker his job. The athletic director at Colorado State was relieved of his duties on Monday, despite having signed a contract extension in 2022 that goes through ’27.

Parker arrived at CSU in 2015 after a four-year stint as the assistant AD at Texas Tech. He enjoyed plenty of ups and downs during his nearly decade in Fort Collins.

Among the highlights were 23 conference championships, the second-most in the Mountain West during his tenure. Parker was also in charge when the Rams opened their new on-campus football stadium in 2017.

But the team largely struggled on the gridiron. Parker gave Mike Bobo a three-year extension in 2017; the head coach was fired two years later after going a combined 7-17. Bobo was replaced by Steve Addazio, a disastrous hire that resulted in COVID violations, racial insensitivity charges and an ejection from a game. Jay Norvell became Parker’s final football hire in 2021; he’s gone just 8-16 in his first two seasons.

Add it all up and it was an unimpressive 40-63 record in football during Parker’s time at CSU. In the biggest revenue-producing sport, that’s not going to cut it. As a result, the Rams are looking for a new athletic director.

