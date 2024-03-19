A trio of players shined brightly for NFL scouts at CSU’s Pro Day

The Colorado State Rams have a few playmakers who can shine in the NFL. During this month of the pre-draft process, players have pro day workouts at their college campuses. The facilities in Fort Collins are fantastic, and the Rams put on a great show for scouts in attendance.

I didn’t see every team, but I counted over 20 represented by scouts and coaches. I heard 28 teams RSVP’d for the event, and I can see why when it comes to the players the Rams had to showcase.

Here’s my recap from a great day in Ft. Collins.

***

Mo Stays

Mo Kamara did not participate in any drills at the Rams pro day. He did such a good job last month at the NFL Scouting Combine, that Kamara decided to stay with those numbers. During the Combine, Kamara ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, had a 10-yard split of 1.58 seconds, and had a broad jump of 10-foot-3.

He has explosiveness, and you can see that on film when Kamara is getting after the passer. His testing numbers from the Combine back that up, and evaluators I talked to seemed to be the most excited about Kamara. While scouts missed on Shaq Barrett, seen as a bad-body prospect when he left CSU, they will not miss on Kamara.

He garnered a lot of attention so far, and he’s built momentum for himself. I think Kamara is a day=three pick, but there’s a chance he sneaks into the end of the third round.

***

Holker Buzz

There is plenty of buzz about Rams tight end Dallin Holker after a good showing on Monday. Teams are looking for tight ends like Holker, and on film he showed the ability to move the chains regularly. In addition, Holker also has a nose for the end zone – which scouts love.

He can’t really show any of that at a pro day, but Holker needed to test well. Some evaluators felt he had a disappointing workout at the Combine, so Holker was set to prove himself on Monday. I like what I saw from him in these workouts.

Holker was timed (by me) at just under 4.6 seconds in the 40-yard dash. This may seem slow to some out there, but Holker has better pad speed than he does timed speed. You can see the hard work he’s put into getting faster, and that was evident for all in attendance at the Rams pro day.

Dallin Holker first 40-yard dash at CSU pro day. @DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/lXbmtGZMbL — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) March 18, 2024

The Broncos should have interest in Holker. I believe their second-biggest priority is to get a playmaking tight end. I know Holker’s 40 time won’t blow anyone away, but he’s faster on tape and pad speed is more important than timed speed.

***

Best Day

The best performance of any player at the Rams pro day was from cornerback Chigozie Anusiem. I’ve seen some strong pro days in my 20 years of covering the NFL professionally, and this had to rank up there in the top-10. Anusiem really made this day count.

His great day started in the weight room. The Rams have a big weight room, and scouts were packed in to see guys lift 225 pounds. As a cornerback, Anusiem had more reps than other players who are on the defensive and offensive line. Follow that with a blazing 40-yard dash, and quick work in the short shuttle, and you can see how Anusiem had the best day.

When I talked to Anusiem at the Shrine Bowl, he said he was the best corner in this class. While I have a day-three grade on Anusiem, he might have jumped up to a Day 2 pick in a solid cornerback class.

