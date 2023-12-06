Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya breaks CSU Track and Field record

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time is having an impact up in Fort Collins.

The athletic abilities that have made Brock Lesnar an icon have been passed down to his daughter and Mya. The Colorado State Rams shot putter, set a school record on Friday with a mark of 18.50 meters at the Mines Alumni Classic, crushing the previous school record of 17.55 meters.

The record-breaking performance by the junior earned her the Mountain West Women’s Field Athlete of the Week award. Lesnar now leads the nation for women’s shot put.

ICYMI: Yesterday Mya Lesnar broke the school record in the women's shot put with a mark of 18.50 meters!#Stalwart x #CSURams pic.twitter.com/9p2tMo6X8W — Colorado State T&F/XC (@CSUTrackFieldXC) December 2, 2023

In the video shared by the Rams, it appears Brock is the proud father shooting the film and loudly cheering his daughter on.

Mya is from Minnesota and transferred to CSU from Arizona State. She also competes in Hammer, Discus and Weight Throw. She’s been an All-Mountain West athlete in both indoor and outdoor track and field competitions.