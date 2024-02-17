The Broncos have to take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos are searching for their starting quarterback for the 2024 season. The rumors have been circulating throughout the league. It’s been nonstop speculation, from drafting a quarterback to picking up a bridge quarterback to keeping Russell Wilson.

While it’s been a constant debate here in Denver and in the national media about what the Broncos should do for a starting quarterback in 2024, there’s an obvious answer. The Broncos must move up in the 2024 draft and select either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.

The Broncos have been struggling to find a quarterback since 2015, when Peyton Manning walked out the door. And it’s about time they make a drastic move for a young franchise quarterback.

Wilson was supposed to be the Broncos long-term solution at the quarterback position. Unfortunately, after two disappointing seasons, his time in Denver is seemingly coming to an end.

Payton and Wilson never quite saw eye to eye on things, and the frustration between the two started to show towards the end of the season. In Payton’s eyes, it wasn’t a “perfect marriage,” and Wilson was never the long-term solution for the Broncos.

It has been evident during the offseason that Payton is looking for that perfect fit in the quarterback position. And while it may not be the “perfect marriage,” he needs to trade up in the draft and pick up Williams or Maye.

Drafting a young quarterback would allow the Broncos to analyze their strengths and weaknesses and build a team around whoever they pick that can complement their abilities.

Willams is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He had an incredible 2023 season at USC, where he threw for 3,633 yards and 30 touchdowns and rushed for 11 touchdowns with a total of 136 rushing yards. Willams is a leader with the ability and confidence to bring a franchise to a championship. He would be an invaluable asset to the Broncos organization and a fresh start.

Maye is expected to go second or third overall in the draft and also has the ability to grow into a franchise quarterback. Maye had a phenomenal 2023 season at North Carolina, where he threw for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns and rushed for nine touchdowns with 449 rushing yards.

Both Willams and Maye have the ability to become franchise quarterbacks under Payton’s coaching. The Broncos need to take a chance and trade up to get either one of them to move this organization in the right direction.

Yes, trading up in the draft to get the first or second pick will cost the Broncos some draft capital and possibly players, but being able to draft a quarterback who can become a franchise player and make the people around him stars is worth the investment and risk.

On a recent “Orange and Blue Today,” Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discussed possibly picking up Sam Darnold and why he would fit in Payton’s system. While Darnold could fit into Payton’s system, he’s not a long-term solution to the Broncos’ problems. Quarterbacks like Darnold, Mac Jones and Baker Mayfield are all short-term solutions that won’t bring long-term success to the team.

The Broncos need to bring in a young quarterback like Williams or Maye that they can build into a franchise quarterback and build a championship team around.

