Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Former MVP in Seattle has heard Russell Wilson may go to Atlanta

Feb 1, 2024, 10:55 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The chatter surrounding Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson continues.

And many are wondering where his next stop will be.

Sean Payton and George Paton say “the door is open” for him to remain with the Broncos, but not many folks believe that. In all likelihood Wilson will be cut this offseason and free to sign with a new team.

One day after ESPN’s Jeff Saturday suggested Wilson would be a great fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a new voice is chiming in. Former NFL MVP and longtime Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander was on the “Up and Adams Show” on Thursday, and told Kay Adams he’s been hearing Atlanta as a possible destination.

“I’ve been hearing maybe Atlanta. That’s what I’ve been hearing, but I’m not sure,” Alexander told Adams.

It would make sense. The Falcons have a lot of good pieces to surround a QB with. From running back Bijan Robinson, to tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London, they’re not lacking weapons.

Ironically, the team moved on from head coach Arthur Smith last month. He’s now the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, who Saturday thinks Wilson would work well with. Instead, the Falcons pivoted to former Rams DC Raheem Morris.

Remember, if the Broncos cut Wilson, they’ll be on the hook for almost all of his money. He’ll make $39 million in 2024, and a new team could pay him $1 million while Denver eats the other $38 million.

Both Atlanta and Pittsburgh will come to the Mile High City next season, so if Wilson ends up with either of those two teams, he’ll play a game in Denver in 2024.

Stay tuned.

Broncos

Lewis Hamilton...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Broncos owner makes major change in his main sport

Sir Lewis Hamilton won't be retiring from his day job to join the Denver Broncos ownership suite anytime soon

4 hours ago

Bo Nix at the Senior Bowl...

Cecil Lammey

Senior Bowl notes: At quarterback, Bo Nix working on under-center dropbacks

At Senior Bowl practice, Bo Nix had issues working under center ... but on the other side, a potential star emerged on the defensive line.

17 hours ago

Michael Pratt...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have had “a couple of interviews” with Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt

Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt confirmed Wednesday that he has already had multiple meetings with Broncos officials.

22 hours ago

John Elway Broncos...

Will Petersen

1998 Broncos ranked 10th best Super Bowl champion of all-time

The 1997 Broncos came in at No. 19, comfortably in the top half of title winners; the 2015 Broncos were underrated, earning the No. 47 spot

1 day ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

ESPN analyst thinks Russell Wilson makes sense for the Steelers

On the Wednesday morning edition of "Get Up," Jeff Saturday suggested Russell Wilson could work well in Arthur Smith's offense

1 day ago

Taysom Hill...

Will Petersen

The Broncos should aggressively pursue Taysom Hill this offseason

Touchdowns are something the Broncos have struggled to score, so why not add a guy who can run, catch and pass them in Taysom Hill?

1 day ago

Former MVP in Seattle has heard Russell Wilson may go to Atlanta