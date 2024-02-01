Former MVP in Seattle has heard Russell Wilson may go to Atlanta

The chatter surrounding Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson continues.

And many are wondering where his next stop will be.

Sean Payton and George Paton say “the door is open” for him to remain with the Broncos, but not many folks believe that. In all likelihood Wilson will be cut this offseason and free to sign with a new team.

One day after ESPN’s Jeff Saturday suggested Wilson would be a great fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a new voice is chiming in. Former NFL MVP and longtime Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander was on the “Up and Adams Show” on Thursday, and told Kay Adams he’s been hearing Atlanta as a possible destination.

Russell Wilson to Atlanta?!?! 👀 Former NFL MVP @shaunalexander says their are some rumblings about the Denver QB heading south 🤔@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/omP2b0K1P0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 1, 2024

“I’ve been hearing maybe Atlanta. That’s what I’ve been hearing, but I’m not sure,” Alexander told Adams.

It would make sense. The Falcons have a lot of good pieces to surround a QB with. From running back Bijan Robinson, to tight end Kyle Pitts and wide receiver Drake London, they’re not lacking weapons.

Ironically, the team moved on from head coach Arthur Smith last month. He’s now the offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh, who Saturday thinks Wilson would work well with. Instead, the Falcons pivoted to former Rams DC Raheem Morris.

Remember, if the Broncos cut Wilson, they’ll be on the hook for almost all of his money. He’ll make $39 million in 2024, and a new team could pay him $1 million while Denver eats the other $38 million.

Both Atlanta and Pittsburgh will come to the Mile High City next season, so if Wilson ends up with either of those two teams, he’ll play a game in Denver in 2024.

Stay tuned.