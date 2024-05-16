Five road trips that every Broncos fan should consider in 2024

The Broncos schedule is out. Their slate of eight home games and nine road tilts has been announced. As always, it features plenty of good opportunities to see Denver play, both at Empower Field and other venues.

Nine games away from the Mile High City provides some interesting road trip options for fans. If Broncos Country is looking to travel, there are some great destinations.

Baltimore, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York, Seattle, Tampa are some top-flight spots. A lot of fun can be had in those locales, beyond just the NFL game.

Which destination makes for the best roadie, however? Well, that’s all about what else can be worked into the trip.

Here’s a look at the five best road trips on the Broncos slate:

***

NO. 1 – WEEK 12

Nov. 24 – Broncos at Raiders

The Broncos are in Las Vegas on a non-holiday weekend, providing the opportunity for fans to make the most of this annual road game. But that’s not the only thing that makes this one a highlight. The Las Vegas Grand Prix is the night before, as F1 cars – including Lewis Hamilton – race down the Strip, providing the chance to check an item off of the bucket list.

***

NO. 2 – WEEK 1

Sept. 8 – Broncos at Seahawks

This game certainly doesn’t have the intrigue of the season opener two years ago, when Russell Wilson returned to Seattle. But it’s still Week 1. It might be the debut of Bo Nix. It’ll be a beautiful time of year in the Emerald City. Oh, and the University of Washington hosts Eastern Michigan the day before, in one of the best settings in college football.

***

NO. 3 – WEEK 4

Sept. 29 – Broncos at Jets

The Sean Payton / Nathaniel Hackett rivalry is real. The way the Jets rallied around their offensive coordinator last year when New York visited Denver was evidence of that fact. Now, the Broncos have to travel to the Big Apple, where their head coach will certainly get an earful from the J-E-T-S faithful. That’d be fun to witness in person.

***

NO. 4 – WEEK 7

Oct. 17 – Broncos at Saints

This could’ve been the No. 1 game if things had broken differently. It’s on a Thursday night, which is a bit of a bummer, as it takes away some of the weekend in the Big Easy vibe to the trip. Plus, LSU is on the road that weekend, so a trip to Baton Rouge can’t be worked into the itinerary. But it’s Sean Payton’s return to New Orleans, which will be an emotional homecoming.

***

NO. 5 – WEEK 10

Nov. 10 – Broncos at Chiefs

It’s a trip to Kansas City, which is an easy flight and provides a chance to experience one of the NFL’s best atmospheres. Plus, the two-time defending champs will be the opponent. Wanna make it a doubleheader? Make the two-hour drive to Columbia to see Missouri host Oklahoma the day before. That’ll probably be the most-competitive game of the weekend.

Follow @jamesmerilatt