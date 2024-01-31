Close
BRONCOS

ESPN analyst thinks Russell Wilson makes sense for the Steelers

Jan 31, 2024, 10:58 AM | Updated: 11:03 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is likely to be looking for a new home this offseason, and ESPN’s Jeff Saturday thinks the Pittsburgh Steelers make a lot of sense.

On the Wednesday morning edition of “Get Up,” Saturday suggested Wilson could work well in Arthur Smith’s offense. Smith, who was the head coach of the Falcons from 2021-2023, in now the offensive coordinator for the Steelers.

The clip of Saturday talking about why he likes the fit starts at the 4:30 mark in the video below.

YouTube video

“Russell Wilson, for Arthur Smith, would be the best fit. Because he wants to play under center, he wants play-action, he’s a veteran quarterback, all the different things,” Saturday said.

The former Colts head coach and long-time center for Peyton Manning in Indianapolis believes in Smith. Even though many think he didn’t get the most out of his playmakers in Atlanta, Saturday is a fan.

“Arthur Smith can create a run game no matter what, he does as good as anybody in getting that created. So if you’re going to talk about what Russell Wilson can do extremely well, and you have a vet guy in there who’s won a bunch of games. I know people hate him, dude wins a bunch of freaking games,” Saturday said.

Wilson did win a lot of games to start his career in Seattle, but not so much in Denver. With the Seahawks, Wilson posted a 115-72-1 record. With the Broncos, that number was just 11-19 in 30 games.

The panel on the show goes on to discuss what we already know. If Sean Payton cuts Wilson, Denver will be on the hook for his salary up to $39 million. This means a team like the Steelers could sign him for $1 million, and the Broncos would pay $38 million to Wilson.

The Steelers are always competitive under head coach Mike Tomlin, but have been searching for the answer at QB since Ben Roethlisberger retired. If it’s up to Saturday, Wilson makes sense as the next guy up in Pittsburgh.

