Report: Broncos expected to trade up for QB in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos should be busy on April 25, looking to acquire their quarterback of the future during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to Denver Sports’ Cecil Lammey, many people across the NFL expect Denver to trade up from No. 12 and will target a QB. Lammey indicated that North Carolina’s Drake Maye would be a fine fit for Sean Payton’s system in Denver. How the Broncos would move up 10 premium pick slots while being short on draft capital is a bit of a mystery.

“There is a belief by many in the scouting community that Sean Payton has something cooking for the early portion of the NFL Draft. People I trust DO NOT see Denver waiting for a falling QB, These evaluators believe the Broncos will make a BIG move up for a QB,” Lammey wrote on Twitter.

“It’s all buzz of course, but the Shrine Bowl is where serious go to kick off draft season. The NFL thinks Payton is going to move up, no matter what. Don’t ask about compensation. Some think it won’t matter because Sean Payton won’t wait on QB. He wants his guy NOW,” Lammey continued.

The Broncos currently have three quarterbacks on their roster, but that will change. Denver will cut bait and release Russell Wilson after his mega trade and giant contract did not work out. Wilson will set the Broncos back over $80 million against the salary cap, which can be spread over two seasons. This proposition makes it even more likely the Broncos will look to draft a quarterback given the rookie wage scale will keep the young gunslinger’s cap number low.

The Broncos current starter is veteran journeyman Jarrett Stidham, who has only played in 16 NFL games, almost all as a backup. Payton has him signed up for another year at a cheap number. Behind him is Ben DiNucci, who has played in three NFL games, all during the 2020 season.

Many mock drafts have USC quarterback Caleb Williams going No. 1, followed by Maye and then LSU’s Heisman winner Jayden Daniels at No. 3. Washington’s Michael Penix Jr., Oregon’s Bo Nix and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy are names many think could also end up going during day one of this year’s Draft in Detroit.

For a few years now many have theorized the easiest way for Denver to move up into those top slots would be if they were willing to trade All-Pro cornerback Pat Surtain II. The Broncos are short a few future picks thanks to the Wilson trade and then the deal for Payton to coach the Broncos.